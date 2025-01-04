Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Seahawks NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks (9-7) will aim to wrap up their season on a high note as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in Sunday's season finale.

The Rams, after stumbling out of the gates with a 1-4 start, turned their campaign around dramatically, winning nine of their last 11 contests to claim the NFC West crown. This marks their sixth playoff appearance in the past eight seasons, a testament to their consistency under head coach Sean McVay.

Their dominance included leaving division rivals like the Seahawks in the rearview mirror. For Seattle, finishing second in the NFC West provides little solace in a season that has failed to meet expectations. Missing the postseason for a third straight year has only intensified the scrutiny around quarterback Geno Smith. While their playoff aspirations are long gone, the Seahawks will look to channel their frustration into spoiling their divisional rival’s momentum.Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams have been riding a wave of momentum after their early struggles. Their impressive late-season surge secured the NFC West title, and now they'll look to sweep the Seahawks in their two-game series. However, with their playoff berth locked in, expect Matthew Stafford and key stars like Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams to sit out this matchup. A win would secure the No. 3 seed for Los Angeles, while a loss could drop them to No. 4.

The Rams have been averaging 21.4 points per contest, with 221.8 passing yards and 105.1 rushing yards per game. In their recent win over the Cardinals, Matthew Stafford completed 53% of his passes for 189 yards. Kyren Williams added 56 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Puka Nacua lit up the stat sheet with 10 receptions for 129 yards.

Rams injury list

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle snapped a two-game losing skid with a victory over the Bears last week. Despite their slim playoff hopes being extinguished by Washington, the Seahawks are determined to end their campaign with a positive result. The team has been averaging 21.6 points per game, with 238.1 yards through the air and 93.8 yards on the ground.

Geno Smith delivered a solid outing against Chicago, completing 74% of his passes for 160 yards. Running back Zach Charbonnet contributed 57 rushing yards on 15 carries, while tight end Noah Fant led the receiving corps with four catches for 43 yards.

Seahawks injury list

