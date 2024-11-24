Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Eagles 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) are set to face the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) in what promises to be a pivotal NFC showdown.

The Eagles soar into this matchup as one of the NFC's elite, riding a six-game winning streak that has cemented their dominance. Meanwhile, the Rams have clawed their way back to an even record after a rocky 1-4 start. With four wins in their last five outings, they’ve gained momentum and are the healthiest they've been all season. Their rejuvenated offense, powered by Matthew Stafford, will look to capitalize on home-field advantage against the Eagles.

Despite Philadelphia boasting one of the league's most formidable secondaries, the Rams have their own weapons in the electrifying duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, who could heavily influence the game's outcome.

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, November 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 825 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

QB Matthew Stafford finally has his two best wide receivers back. In Week 11, he was able to really display what he could do. He threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and didn't throw an interception.

Defensive struggles have been a recurring issue. They've allowed 23.9 points per game (22nd), and only one team has held them under 20 points all season. While their 15 takeaways (10th) and 27 sacks (12th) have provided moments of relief, they’ve struggled in pass defense, surrendering the third-most yards per attempt. Against the run, they fare slightly better, holding opponents to 4.3 yards per carry (10th). However, facing Philadelphia's dominant ground game presents a formidable challenge.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive Lineman Doubtful Ankle B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Woods Defensive Back Out Ankle M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles' offense continues to thrive, powered by A.J. Brown, who has been instrumental in their aerial attack. Philadelphia ranks fifth in total yards per game and seventh in scoring. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is fourth in the league in yards per pass attempt among qualified players, showcasing the efficiency of the passing game. On the ground, the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards per game and are third in yards per carry, proving their versatility. Saquon Barkley's impact has been immense, validating his worth to the team.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Smith Wide Receiver Out Hamstring B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Scharping Guard Inactive Coach's Decision

