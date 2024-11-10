Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Miami has struggled this season with a 2-6 record, dropping three consecutive games since their bye week to Indianapolis (16-10), Arizona (28-27), and Buffalo (30-27). Their only wins have come against Jacksonville and New England, two teams with a combined record of 4-14 this year. Another two losses would all but eliminate Miami from playoff contention.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams stand at 4-4 and are riding a three-game win streak, defeating Las Vegas (20-15), Minnesota (30-20), and Seattle (26-20 in overtime). After a rough 1-4 start, the Rams have turned things around and will look to build momentum with Miami and New England on the horizon, both of which are winnable matchups.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Date Monday, November 11 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 819 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will be missing Tyler Higbee (knee), Ethan Evans (illness), and John Noteboom (ankle) for this matchup, while Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and Jordan Woods (toe) remain uncertain to play.

Matthew Stafford has been on a roll lately, throwing six touchdowns against just two interceptions in his last two outings. So far this season, Stafford has tallied nine touchdown passes alongside six interceptions, and the return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua has significantly energized the Rams' aerial attack.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive lineman Out Ankle J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Avila Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL K. Dotson Offensive lineman Questionable Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Robinson Wide receiver Questionable Toe T. White Defensive back Inactive Coach's Decision N. Gallimore Defensive tackle Questionable Shoulder Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

Miami Dolphins

For the Dolphins, Zach Sieler (eye), Javon Holland (hand), Julian Hill (shoulder), and Kader Kohou (neck) are on the injury report.

Tua Tagovailoa has recorded five touchdown passes against three interceptions over the season's four games. Since returning, he's been on a hot streak, tossing three touchdowns with no interceptions in his last two outings. Tagovailoa threw for 231 and 234 yards in those games and only took two total sacks.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive lineman Physically unable to perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Questionable Knee R. Cracraft Wide receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot T. Washington Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Wilson Wide receiver Out Shoulder T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee R. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Duck Cornerback Questionable Ankle A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Calf B. Berrios Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Holland Safety Questionable Knee E. Ogbah Linebacker Questionable Biceps A. Jackson Offensive lineman Questionable Knee N. Gallimore Defensive tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Kohou Cornerback Questionable Neck Z. Sieler Defensive tackle Questionable Orbital T. Hill Wide receiver Questionable Wrist J. Hill Tight end Questionable Shoulder J. Fortson Tight end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

More NFL news and coverage