Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Rams versus Cardinals 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams are determined to maintain their grip on first place in the NFC West as they gear up for a Week 17 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, a division rival whose playoff hopes were dashed last weekend.

The Cardinals suffered a crushing overtime defeat to the struggling Carolina Panthers in Week 16, effectively ending their postseason aspirations. While Arizona now finds itself relegated to playing the spoiler role in the NFC West, the sting of losing the division crown after leading earlier in the season lingers.

On the other hand, the Rams are riding high, having rattled off four consecutive victories to surge back into playoff contention. With Seattle stumbling in Week 16, Los Angeles now holds the upper hand in the divisional race and controls its own destiny heading into the final stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 818 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams' resurgence can largely be attributed to improved health. When these teams last met, Los Angeles was without several key players, a reality that was reflected in the lopsided final score. This week, only one offensive lineman appears on the injury report, giving the Rams a rare opportunity to field a nearly full-strength roster.

Defensively, Los Angeles must address the shortcomings that plagued them in the first matchup. The pass rush has been underwhelming, but the Rams could benefit from facing a Cardinals offense with little at stake.

Offensively, the return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp has revitalized the team, providing Matthew Stafford with two elite targets. Add to that the rise of Kyren Williams, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier running backs, and the Rams’ offense is firing on all cylinders. Expect this unit to spearhead their charge toward another win and bring them one step closer to claiming the NFC West crown.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Inactive Hip T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Hampton Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Bruss Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Durden Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona has endured a season riddled with injuries but boasts one of the league's shortest injury reports heading into these final weeks. James Conner, their lead back, is questionable, and his potential absence, combined with that of backup Trey Benson, could significantly impact their ground game. Beyond the backfield, concerns loom over special teams, with both the team's punter and kicker nursing injuries.

Offensively, the Cardinals remain formidable, ranking in the league’s top 10 in several categories. However, the absence of Conner and possibly Benson could blunt their league-leading yards-per-carry advantage and hinder their ability to manage the clock effectively. Kyler Murray, who has surpassed 3,000 passing yards this season, will lean heavily on targets like Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. to keep the chains moving through the air.

Defensively, Arizona ranks 19th in total yards allowed and 13th against the pass. Slowing down a rejuvenated Rams receiving corps will be no small task for a unit that struggled to contain Los Angeles in their first meeting this season, surrendering 41 points.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Blount Safety Out Ribs A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps J. Luketa Linebacker Injured Reserve Thigh J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Brown Offensive Lineman Questionable Neck B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Benson Running Back Questionable Ankle J. Conner Running Back Questionable Knee G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension B. Gillikin Punter Injured Reserve Foot P. Johnson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee

More NFL news and coverage