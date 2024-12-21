Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Raiders versus Jaguars 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two struggling AFC teams will square off Sunday afternoon as the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) in a matchup where pride and draft implications are on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders find themselves tied with the Giants as the NFL's only two-win teams, with their focus now firmly on positioning for a top draft pick. While Las Vegas could benefit greatly from selecting a quarterback in the upcoming draft, they still have three games left to endure, including a season-ending matchup against the Chargers that could impact Los Angeles' playoff hopes.

In their last outing, the Raiders struggled offensively, managing only nine points in a Monday night loss to the Falcons. Desmond Ridder, who has taken over as the starter due to injuries to Gardner Minshew and poor play from Aidan O'Connell, led a late scoring drive in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done. Ridder finished the game with 208 passing yards and a 59.0% completion rate. On the season, he has recorded just two touchdown passes alongside two interceptions.

The Raiders' ground game has been underwhelming, with Alexander Mattison leading the way at 341 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been a rare bright spot, delivering an impressive season with 90 catches for 968 yards and four touchdowns.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Back M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Crosby Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Meredith Guard Doubtful Ankle M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Mauga Linebacker Questionable Illness M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. White Running Back Injured Reserve Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone N. Hobbs Cornerback Questionable Illness J. Bennett Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder G. Minshew Quarterback Injured Reserve Collarbone S. McCormick Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jaguars have fallen well short of expectations this year and find themselves at the bottom of the AFC South, tied with the Tennessee Titans at 3-11. While the loss of Trevor Lawrence to injury has been a significant setback, his presence in 10 games earlier in the season wasn’t enough to salvage a campaign that began with a 2-8 record. Already eliminated from playoff contention, Jacksonville is left playing for pride with three games remaining.

In last week's matchup against the Jets, rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. was a bright spot, hauling in 105 yards and scoring two touchdowns, despite the loss. With Lawrence out for the season, the team has turned to Mac Jones under center. Jones has shown flashes, throwing for over 220 yards in each of his last three appearances and completing 65.7% of his passes this year. However, his 4-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and limited mobility—just 53 rushing yards through seven games—highlight the team’s struggles offensively.

The Jaguars' running game is a two-headed attack featuring Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby leads the ground effort with 644 yards and five touchdowns, while Etienne has contributed 456 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. continues to shine as the team’s top target, amassing 64 receptions for 956 yards and eight touchdowns in his debut season out of LSU.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder - Labrum G. Davis Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed T. Gipson Linebacker Out Ankle C. Kirk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone C. Hodges Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Lawrence Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder - AC Joint J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed

