Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 15 game

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) find themselves on shaky ground, but Monday Night Football offers them a golden chance to bounce back as they travel to face the struggling Las Vegas Raiders (2-11).

Kirk Cousins' return to Atlanta didn't go as planned, as Sam Darnold stole the spotlight in the Vikings' victory over the Falcons. The loss has turned Atlanta's once-secure NFC South lead into a precarious second-place position, leaving their playoff hopes out of their hands with just four games remaining. While time is still on their side, the Falcons need to turn up the intensity to salvage what’s quickly becoming a worrisome season.

As for the Raiders, their year has gone from bad to worse. Last week’s defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked their ninth consecutive loss. The quarterback carousel continues to spin without a solution, and any hope of a turnaround is long gone. However, Las Vegas can take solace in being the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft—a silver lining in an otherwise forgettable campaign.

Atlanta’s trip to Las Vegas presents an intriguing matchup of desperation against a team with little left to lose. Will the Falcons reignite their playoff push, or will the Raiders play spoiler despite their struggles?

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, December 16 Kick-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Dan Orlovsky (analyst) are on the game call.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 801 (NE) | National: 230 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

For the Raiders, Gardner Minshew has thrown for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and ten interceptions, completing 66.3% of his attempts. Backup Aidan O’Connell has added 899 passing yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, while Desmond Ridder has pitched in 239 yards and a single touchdown on 63.6% passing. On the ground, Alexander Mattison leads Las Vegas with 320 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Zamir White has contributed 183 yards. Brock Bowers is the standout receiver, with a team-high 87 catches for 933 yards and four touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers has chipped in 743 receiving yards, and Tre Tucker has added 432 yards.

Defensively, Robert Spillane tops the Raiders with 118 total tackles, including 72 solo stops, while Maxx Crosby leads the pass rush with 7.5 sacks. The Raiders’ defense, as a whole, has compiled 29 sacks and seven interceptions this season.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Back M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Crosby Defensive End Questionable Ankle M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. White Running Back Injured Reserve Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Meyers Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle A. Butler Defensive Tackle Questionable Concussion A. O'Connell Quarterback Questionable Knee N. Hobbs Cornerback Questionable Ankle J. Bennett Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Shorter Tight End Questionable Back G. Minshew Quarterback Injured Reserve Collarbone

Atlanta Falcons team news

Kirk Cousins has amassed 3,396 passing yards this season, along with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, completing 67% of his throws. On the ground, Bijan Robinson has been Atlanta’s workhorse, racking up a team-best 977 rushing yards and finding the end zone eight times. Tyler Allgeier has chipped in with 508 rushing yards.

In the air, Drake London leads the Falcons’ receiving corps with 75 catches for 866 yards and six touchdowns, while Darnell Mooney has hauled in 57 passes for 873 yards and five scores. Kyle Pitts has contributed 508 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with Ray-Ray McCloud III adding 574 yards and Bijan Robinson tallying 401 receiving yards. Defensively, Kaden Elliss anchors the Falcons with 113 tackles, 67 of which were solo. Atlanta's defense has registered 19 sacks and seven interceptions on the year.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Orhorhoro Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. McClellan Running Back Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Andersen Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Alford Cornerback Questionable Back M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Graham Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral Z. Harrison Defensive Lineman Questionable Achilles

