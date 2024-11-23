Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Raiders versus Broncos 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are set to face off for the second and final time this season in a renewed chapter of their heated AFC West rivalry.

In their first meeting earlier this year at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos convincingly dispatched the Raiders with a dominant 34-18 victory. That result marked a turning point for Las Vegas, as it sparked their ongoing six-game skid, which has effectively derailed their season.

The Raiders' decision to entrust Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback has backfired spectacularly. The team barely had an opportunity to test rookie Aidan O’Connell before an injury sidelined him. As a result, the beleaguered Minshew, who has been benched multiple times this season, will once again be tasked with leading the offense in Week 12.

When the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was met with widespread skepticism. Critics questioned the decision to draft a quarterback that early, labeling it a gamble at best. Fast forward to Week 11, and the doubters have been silenced.

Nix has burst onto the NFL scene in style, delivering standout performances that reached their peak with a stellar showing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. His efforts powered Denver to a crucial win, improving their record to 6-5—one of the most unexpected storylines of the NFL season. It’s safe to say the Broncos’ faith in their young quarterback is paying off in spades.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, November 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-8 on the season after falling to the Miami Dolphins in a 34-19 defeat. Despite trailing just 10-6 at halftime and narrowing the gap to 24-19 in the fourth quarter, the Raiders surrendered 10 unanswered points late in the game to seal their fate. Miami outpaced Las Vegas in total yardage, 353-328, while the Raiders lost the turnover battle 1-0 and converted 8 of 14 third-down attempts. Gardner Minshew recorded 282 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while Brock Bowers shined with 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

This loss marked the continuation of a tough stretch for the Raiders, who have now dropped six straight games. In that span, they’ve scored 20 points or fewer in four contests. On the season, the Raiders' offense has been underwhelming, averaging 18.7 points per game, 209.8 passing yards, and just 75.2 rushing yards. Defensively, they’ve allowed 28.5 points per game. Minshew has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Bowers has tallied 70 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Doubtful Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Whitehair Offensive Guard Questionable Ankle D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Back A. O'Connell Quarterback Injured Reserve Thumb H. Bryant Tight End Questionable Ankle A. James Center Questionable Ankle N. Hobbs Cornerback Out Ankle J. Bennett Cornerback Out Shoulder A. Mattison Running Back Doubtful Ankle

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos improved to 6-5 after steamrolling the Atlanta Falcons with a dominant 38-6 victory. Denver led 21-6 at halftime and kept Atlanta off the scoreboard entirely in the second half, cruising to a comfortable win. The Broncos outgained the Falcons 400-226 in total yardage, won the turnover margin 1-0, and converted 4 of 13 third-down tries. Bo Nix starred with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Javonte Williams chipped in with 59 rushing yards and a score.

Before that win, Denver had suffered losses to Kansas City (16-14) and Baltimore (41-10). This season, the Broncos’ offense has averaged 21.4 points, 196.5 passing yards, and 116 rushing yards per game, while their defense has been a bright spot, conceding just 16.6 points per contest. Nix has been efficient, completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,275 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Williams has contributed 447 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Z. Allen Defensive End Questionable Heel A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

