Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are set to face off for the second and final time this season in a renewed chapter of their heated AFC West rivalry.
In their first meeting earlier this year at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos convincingly dispatched the Raiders with a dominant 34-18 victory. That result marked a turning point for Las Vegas, as it sparked their ongoing six-game skid, which has effectively derailed their season.
The Raiders' decision to entrust Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback has backfired spectacularly. The team barely had an opportunity to test rookie Aidan O’Connell before an injury sidelined him. As a result, the beleaguered Minshew, who has been benched multiple times this season, will once again be tasked with leading the offense in Week 12.
When the Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was met with widespread skepticism. Critics questioned the decision to draft a quarterback that early, labeling it a gamble at best. Fast forward to Week 11, and the doubters have been silenced.
Nix has burst onto the NFL scene in style, delivering standout performances that reached their peak with a stellar showing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. His efforts powered Denver to a crucial win, improving their record to 6-5—one of the most unexpected storylines of the NFL season. It’s safe to say the Broncos’ faith in their young quarterback is paying off in spades.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time
The Raiders will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|Sunday, November 24, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Allegiant Stadium
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 809 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos team news & key players
Las Vegas Raiders team news
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-8 on the season after falling to the Miami Dolphins in a 34-19 defeat. Despite trailing just 10-6 at halftime and narrowing the gap to 24-19 in the fourth quarter, the Raiders surrendered 10 unanswered points late in the game to seal their fate. Miami outpaced Las Vegas in total yardage, 353-328, while the Raiders lost the turnover battle 1-0 and converted 8 of 14 third-down attempts. Gardner Minshew recorded 282 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while Brock Bowers shined with 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.
This loss marked the continuation of a tough stretch for the Raiders, who have now dropped six straight games. In that span, they’ve scored 20 points or fewer in four contests. On the season, the Raiders' offense has been underwhelming, averaging 18.7 points per game, 209.8 passing yards, and just 75.2 rushing yards. Defensively, they’ve allowed 28.5 points per game. Minshew has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Bowers has tallied 70 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns.
Raiders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Webb
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|M. Koonce
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Laube
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Laulu
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Foreman
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Fox
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Johanning
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Mayer
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Young
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Wilkins
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Epps
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Webb
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. White
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Quadriceps
|L. Masterson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Whitehair
|Offensive Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Turner
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|J. Jones
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|A. O'Connell
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|H. Bryant
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|A. James
|Center
|Questionable
|Ankle
|N. Hobbs
|Cornerback
|Out
|Ankle
|J. Bennett
|Cornerback
|Out
|Shoulder
|A. Mattison
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Ankle
Denver Broncos team news
The Denver Broncos improved to 6-5 after steamrolling the Atlanta Falcons with a dominant 38-6 victory. Denver led 21-6 at halftime and kept Atlanta off the scoreboard entirely in the second half, cruising to a comfortable win. The Broncos outgained the Falcons 400-226 in total yardage, won the turnover margin 1-0, and converted 4 of 13 third-down tries. Bo Nix starred with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Javonte Williams chipped in with 59 rushing yards and a score.
Before that win, Denver had suffered losses to Kansas City (16-14) and Baltimore (41-10). This season, the Broncos’ offense has averaged 21.4 points, 196.5 passing yards, and 116 rushing yards per game, while their defense has been a bright spot, conceding just 16.6 points per contest. Nix has been efficient, completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,275 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Williams has contributed 447 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Broncos injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Turner-Yell
|Safety
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|R. Perkins
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Bailey
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Sanders
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|J. Miller
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Reynolds
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|D. Nchami
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. Allen
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Heel
|A. Singleton
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Badie
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|A. Blackson
|Defensive Lineman
|Out
|Undisclosed
|W. Sherman
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed