How to watch Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars.

Wyatt Johnston and Roman Josi are key players to keep an eye on as the Dallas Stars (0-0) take on the Nashville Predators (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena this Thursday, October 10, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

The visitors boast a roster brimming with talent, and anything short of reaching the Stanley Cup Finals would likely be viewed as a letdown. Last season, they were outscored by only two teams and possessed a power play that ranked sixth in the league. Additionally, the Stars had eight players who each netted 20 or more goals during the season.

Last season, the hosts posted a record of 47-30-5, earning 99 points and securing fourth place in the Central Division. They enjoyed a strong 2023-24 campaign but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, falling to the Canucks in six games. Despite having numerous opportunities to clinch the series and showcasing solid defensive play, the Predators struggled significantly to find the back of the net.

Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Predates will take on the Stars in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, October 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars team news

Nashville Predators team news and players to watch

Last Season, Nashville's offense was spearheaded by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, and Luke Schenn. In an effort to enhance their scoring power during the off-season, the Predators acquired Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and David Edstrom. Stamkos is projected to net between 30 and 40 goals this season for Nashville, while Marchessault, another significant addition, tallied 42 goals and 27 assists last year. Forsberg had an impressive season, recording 48 goals along with 46 assists. On the defensive end, Roman Josi leads the Predators, supported by the skilled Brady Skjei and others. Ryan O'Reilly is recognized as one of hockey’s elite two-way players, further bolstering Nashville’s defensive capabilities in their own zone.

Dallas Stars team news and players to watch

Dallas boast an impressive offensive lineup, featuring Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, and others, ensuring they pose a significant threat to any opponent. If their attack weren’t enough, their defensemen are also capable of contributing offensively. Dallas is expected to maintain its strong defensive reputation this season, having ranked 8th in the league for team defense and penalty killing last year. Miro Heiskanen stands out as the key defenseman, but the Stars have an abundance of talent along the blue line. In goal, Jake Oettinger remains one of the NHL's premier netminders, despite not having his best season in 2023-24. He will be supported by Casey DeSmith, following the departure of Scott Wedgewood to free agency.

Nashville Predators vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 16/02/24 Nashville Predators 2-9 Dallas Stars NHL 13/01/24 Dallas Stars 3-6 Nashville Predators NHL 07/01/24 Dallas Stars 3-4 Nashville Predators NHL 24/12/23 Nashville Predators 2-3 Dallas Stars NHL 04/04/23 Dallas Stars 5-1 Nashville Predators NHL

