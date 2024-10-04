This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Philadelphia Phillies v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
Watch Phillies vs Mets live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NLDS Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the New York Mets to start a thrilling NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

With 4.84 runs scored per game, the Phillies are fifth in the league. The Mets are seventh, scoring 4.74 runs per game, just behind them.

The Phillies have a good hitting average of .257, which ranks them fifth within the league and backs up their strong offense. The Mets' average is .246, which ranks them twelfth.

The Phillies also have an effective on-base percentage of .325, which places them fifth in the league. The Mets are close behind with a .319 on-base percentage, which places them eighth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets NLDS Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Phillies vs Mets on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in an exciting NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateOctober 05, 2024
First-Pitch Time4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

This season, Kyle Schwarber serves as a power player for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has hit 38 home runs, kept his batting average at .248, and driven in 104 runs.

Trea Turner has shown how versatile he is by having a great .295 batting average, and a .338 on-base percentage, including a .469 slugging percentage.

Zack Wheeler has been great on the mound, earning an impressive 2.56 ERA and a 16-7 win-loss record.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Spencer TurnbullRHPRight lat strainOut, 60-Day IL
Rodolfo CastroINFThumb injuryOut, 60-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has been a reliable source of power for the New York Mets. He has hit 34 home runs, but his batting average is only .240 and he has driven in 88 runs.

Francisco Lindor is a key player for the team. His .273 batting average, and a .344 on-base percentage, with a .500 slugging percentage show that he can get on base as well as drive in runs.

José Buttó has made a big difference as a pitcher for the Mets. He has a 2.55 earned run average and a 7-3 win-loss record.

New York Mets injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jeff McNeilINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Paul BlackburnRHPRight-hand contusionOut, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

DatePhiladelphia PhilliesNew York Mets
October 05, 2024Zack WheelerTBC

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets have played each other five times before, and each game has been close and had the potential for big scores. The Mets have been on top lately, winning three of the last five games. Their wins include a close 2-1 win on September 23rd, 2024, and a big 10-6 victory on September 20, 2024. But the Phillies have also shown they can be dominant. Their 12–2 win on September 21st was proof of this. Since both teams have encountered tight, low-scoring games as well as offensive outbursts, the next game could be just as unpredictable. The tide could swing depending on how well the pitchers pitch and when the batters hit. Both teams' offenses will try to take advantage of any chances they get, and once again, strong pitching could decide the winner.

DateResults
Sep 23, 2024Mets 2-1 Phillies
Sep 22, 2024Mets 6-3 Phillies
Sep 21, 2024Phillies 12-2 Mets
Sep 20, 2024Mets 10-6 Phillies
Sep 15, 2024Phillies 2-1 Mets

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement