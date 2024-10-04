Everything you need to know about the NLDS Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the New York Mets to start a thrilling NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT.

With 4.84 runs scored per game, the Phillies are fifth in the league. The Mets are seventh, scoring 4.74 runs per game, just behind them.

The Phillies have a good hitting average of .257, which ranks them fifth within the league and backs up their strong offense. The Mets' average is .246, which ranks them twelfth.

The Phillies also have an effective on-base percentage of .325, which places them fifth in the league. The Mets are close behind with a .319 on-base percentage, which places them eighth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets NLDS Game 1, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in an exciting NLDS Game 1 on October 05, 2024, at 4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 05, 2024 First-Pitch Time 4:08 pm ET/1:08 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

This season, Kyle Schwarber serves as a power player for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has hit 38 home runs, kept his batting average at .248, and driven in 104 runs.

Trea Turner has shown how versatile he is by having a great .295 batting average, and a .338 on-base percentage, including a .469 slugging percentage.

Zack Wheeler has been great on the mound, earning an impressive 2.56 ERA and a 16-7 win-loss record.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Spencer Turnbull RHP Right lat strain Out, 60-Day IL Rodolfo Castro INF Thumb injury Out, 60-Day IL

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has been a reliable source of power for the New York Mets. He has hit 34 home runs, but his batting average is only .240 and he has driven in 88 runs.

Francisco Lindor is a key player for the team. His .273 batting average, and a .344 on-base percentage, with a .500 slugging percentage show that he can get on base as well as drive in runs.

José Buttó has made a big difference as a pitcher for the Mets. He has a 2.55 earned run average and a 7-3 win-loss record.

New York Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jeff McNeil INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Paul Blackburn RHP Right-hand contusion Out, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets projected starting pitchers

Date Philadelphia Phillies New York Mets October 05, 2024 Zack Wheeler TBC

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets have played each other five times before, and each game has been close and had the potential for big scores. The Mets have been on top lately, winning three of the last five games. Their wins include a close 2-1 win on September 23rd, 2024, and a big 10-6 victory on September 20, 2024. But the Phillies have also shown they can be dominant. Their 12–2 win on September 21st was proof of this. Since both teams have encountered tight, low-scoring games as well as offensive outbursts, the next game could be just as unpredictable. The tide could swing depending on how well the pitchers pitch and when the batters hit. Both teams' offenses will try to take advantage of any chances they get, and once again, strong pitching could decide the winner.

Date Results Sep 23, 2024 Mets 2-1 Phillies Sep 22, 2024 Mets 6-3 Phillies Sep 21, 2024 Phillies 12-2 Mets Sep 20, 2024 Mets 10-6 Phillies Sep 15, 2024 Phillies 2-1 Mets

