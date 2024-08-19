Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face off against the Houston Astros to start a thrilling MLB clash on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Houston Astros are 70-60 overall and lead the AL West due to a 35-31 mark on the road. The Philadelphia Phillies have a 76-54 record overall and are in first place in the NL East with a 42-23 home record.

With an average of 4.91 runs per game, the Phillies are sixth in the league in this area. The Astros, who are ranked 12th, have a small advantage over them.

The Phillies are in fifth place with a .259. The Astros are in third place with a .260 batting average, which is just ahead of them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FS1

Local TV channel: NBCSP, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Houston Astros highly anticipated MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date August 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Alec Bohm has the best batting average on the Phillies team, at .294, and has driven in 88 runs. Bohm is 119th in MLB home homers and ninth in RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting 0.274 with 30 doubles, twenty-six home runs, with 61 walks. He's 19th in league home homers and 25th in RBIs. Harper is batting .238 with 3 doubles and 2 RBIs in his previous five games and looking for his fifth straight hit.

Schwarber leads the squad with 28 home runs. He had a two-game batting streak, hitting 0.238 including three doubles, and 2 walks, with four RBIs in five games.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Spencer Turnbull RHP Right lat strain Out, 60-Day IL Dylan Covey RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 60-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez has hit 25 home runs for the Astros and has the best-hitting average on the team (.306). He is 21st in the big leagues in home runs and 40th in RBIs.

Alex Bregman has hit .260 and has 25 doubles, 2 triples, twenty-one home runs, along with 37 walks. This season, he is ranked 60th in RBIs and 32nd in home runs.

Jose Altuve has hit .296 and has 22 doubles, eighteen home runs, as well as 38 walks.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ryan Pressly RHP Lower back strain Out, 15-Day IL Luis Garcia RHP Right elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 26, 2024 Zack Wheeler Ronel Blanco

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros head-to-head record

In the five previous games, the Astros and the Phillies have shown that their rivalry is fierce and competitive. It was a close battle on May 1, 2023, however the Astros beat the Phillies 4-3. The Phillies then won big on April 30, 2023 (6-1) as well as April 29, 2023 (3-1). The Astros won both of their 2022 Series games, on November 4 (3-2) as well as November 6 (4-1). Because they've been going back and forth in their last few games, this one could be very close, with both teams bringing their best. The Phillies may have a slight edge because they perform better at home and have better runs per game along with batting average stats. On the other hand, the Astros are going to be eager to use their good away performance and past wins in this series to get another win.

Date Results May 01, 2023 Astros 4-3 Phillies Apr 30, 2023 Phillies 6-1 Astros Apr 29, 2023 Phillies 3-1 Astros Nov 06, 2022 Astros 4-1 Phillies Nov 04, 2022 Astros 3-2 Phillies

