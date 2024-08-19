The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face off against the Houston Astros to start a thrilling MLB clash on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Houston Astros are 70-60 overall and lead the AL West due to a 35-31 mark on the road. The Philadelphia Phillies have a 76-54 record overall and are in first place in the NL East with a 42-23 home record.
With an average of 4.91 runs per game, the Phillies are sixth in the league in this area. The Astros, who are ranked 12th, have a small advantage over them.
The Phillies are in fifth place with a .259. The Astros are in third place with a .260 batting average, which is just ahead of them.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: FS1
Local TV channel: NBCSP, SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Houston Astros highly anticipated MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Alec Bohm has the best batting average on the Phillies team, at .294, and has driven in 88 runs. Bohm is 119th in MLB home homers and ninth in RBIs.
Bryce Harper is hitting 0.274 with 30 doubles, twenty-six home runs, with 61 walks. He's 19th in league home homers and 25th in RBIs. Harper is batting .238 with 3 doubles and 2 RBIs in his previous five games and looking for his fifth straight hit.
Schwarber leads the squad with 28 home runs. He had a two-game batting streak, hitting 0.238 including three doubles, and 2 walks, with four RBIs in five games.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|Right lat strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Dylan Covey
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Houston Astros team news
Yordan Alvarez has hit 25 home runs for the Astros and has the best-hitting average on the team (.306). He is 21st in the big leagues in home runs and 40th in RBIs.
Alex Bregman has hit .260 and has 25 doubles, 2 triples, twenty-one home runs, along with 37 walks. This season, he is ranked 60th in RBIs and 32nd in home runs.
Jose Altuve has hit .296 and has 22 doubles, eighteen home runs, as well as 38 walks.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ryan Pressly
|RHP
|Lower back strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Luis Garcia
|RHP
|Right elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 26, 2024
|Zack Wheeler
|Ronel Blanco
Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros head-to-head record
In the five previous games, the Astros and the Phillies have shown that their rivalry is fierce and competitive. It was a close battle on May 1, 2023, however the Astros beat the Phillies 4-3. The Phillies then won big on April 30, 2023 (6-1) as well as April 29, 2023 (3-1). The Astros won both of their 2022 Series games, on November 4 (3-2) as well as November 6 (4-1). Because they've been going back and forth in their last few games, this one could be very close, with both teams bringing their best. The Phillies may have a slight edge because they perform better at home and have better runs per game along with batting average stats. On the other hand, the Astros are going to be eager to use their good away performance and past wins in this series to get another win.
|Date
|Results
|May 01, 2023
|Astros 4-3 Phillies
|Apr 30, 2023
|Phillies 6-1 Astros
|Apr 29, 2023
|Phillies 3-1 Astros
|Nov 06, 2022
|Astros 4-1 Phillies
|Nov 04, 2022
|Astros 3-2 Phillies