How to watch and listen to today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Chicago Cubs will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in MLB action.
The Cubs just wrapped up a weekend series against the Washington Nationals, taking the first two games before falling 5-1 on Saturday. They bounced back in the series finale, securing a 5-0 shutout victory. Shota Imanaga delivered a solid performance, pitching 7.0 innings while allowing six hits, no walks, and recording four strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Phillies were up against the New York Mets in their latest series, dropping two of the first three matchups, despite a convincing 12-2 win on Friday. On Sunday, Philadelphia suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat. Zack Wheeler went 7.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs in a tough outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLBN
Local TV channels: NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) and MASN
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Phillies and Cubs will hit the diamond at Citizens Bank Park for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news & players to watch
On Monday, the Phillies will rely on their ace, Aaron Nola, to take charge. The 31-year-old righty has been a cornerstone for Philadelphia, delivering another stellar season. Nola has made 21 starts in 2024, boasting an 11-4 record with a 3.44 ERA. Over 130.2 innings, he's fanned 126 batters, displaying his knack for overpowering hitters with a wicked mix of pitches.
The Phillies are averaging 4.87 runs while their pitching is giving up 4.08 runs per game. The offense is ranked 4th in the league while the pitching is ranked 9th. Kyle Schwarber has hit 36 home runs and driven in 99 RBIs so far this season.
Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|S. Turnbull
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Back
|L. Ortiz
|Relief Pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Ankle
|A. Hays
|Left Fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Kidney Infection
|R. Castro
|Shortstop
|60-Day Injured List
|Thumb
Chicago Cubs team news & players to watch
The Cubs' pitching staff was dominant in their series against the Nationals, allowing eight hits but keeping Washington off the scoreboard entirely, securing the win. Shota Imanaga shined on the mound, throwing seven innings with six hits and no runs allowed.
Justin Steele, who will start here, is enjoying a solid 2024 campaign. As of now, he holds a 5-5 record with an impressive 3.03 ERA over 23 starts. Steele has demonstrated his strikeout prowess, accumulating 100 strikeouts in 115 innings pitched, making him a key asset in the Cubs' rotation.
The Cubs are scoring an average of 4.57 runs per game, while their pitchers are surrendering 4.15 runs, placing them 13th in offense and 12th in pitching across the league. They maintain a positive run differential of 0.43 per game, which ranks 13th overall. Ian Happ has been a key contributor, smashing 25 home runs and driving in 85 RBIs this season.
Cubs injury report
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|Y. Almonte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|B. Brown
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Neck
|B. Davis
|Center fielder
|60-Day Injured List
|Ankle
|C. Brewer
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hand
|A. Alzolay
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|L. Little
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Shoulder
|N. Madrigal
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Finger
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Series info
Game 1
|Date
|Monday, September 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Aaron Nola
|Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
|Justin Steele
|TV Channel
|MLB Network
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Taijuan Walker
|Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
|Javier Assad
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Starting Pitcher (Cubs)
|Jameson Taillon
|TV Channel
|MLB.tv
|Livestream
|Fubo
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/04/24
|Chicago Cubs 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|07/04/24
|Chicago Cubs 3-5 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|07/03/24
|Chicago Cubs 4-6 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|06/30/23
|Chicago Cubs 1-3 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|06/29/23
|Chicago Cubs 5-8 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB