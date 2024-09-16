How to watch and listen to today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in MLB action.

The Cubs just wrapped up a weekend series against the Washington Nationals, taking the first two games before falling 5-1 on Saturday. They bounced back in the series finale, securing a 5-0 shutout victory. Shota Imanaga delivered a solid performance, pitching 7.0 innings while allowing six hits, no walks, and recording four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Phillies were up against the New York Mets in their latest series, dropping two of the first three matchups, despite a convincing 12-2 win on Friday. On Sunday, Philadelphia suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat. Zack Wheeler went 7.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs in a tough outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channels: NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Phillies and Cubs will hit the diamond at Citizens Bank Park for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, September 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news & players to watch

On Monday, the Phillies will rely on their ace, Aaron Nola, to take charge. The 31-year-old righty has been a cornerstone for Philadelphia, delivering another stellar season. Nola has made 21 starts in 2024, boasting an 11-4 record with a 3.44 ERA. Over 130.2 innings, he's fanned 126 batters, displaying his knack for overpowering hitters with a wicked mix of pitches.

The Phillies are averaging 4.87 runs while their pitching is giving up 4.08 runs per game. The offense is ranked 4th in the league while the pitching is ranked 9th. Kyle Schwarber has hit 36 home runs and driven in 99 RBIs so far this season.

Phillies injury report

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Turnbull Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Back L. Ortiz Relief Pitcher 60-Day Injured List Ankle A. Hays Left Fielder 10-Day Injured List Kidney Infection R. Castro Shortstop 60-Day Injured List Thumb

Chicago Cubs team news & players to watch

The Cubs' pitching staff was dominant in their series against the Nationals, allowing eight hits but keeping Washington off the scoreboard entirely, securing the win. Shota Imanaga shined on the mound, throwing seven innings with six hits and no runs allowed.

Justin Steele, who will start here, is enjoying a solid 2024 campaign. As of now, he holds a 5-5 record with an impressive 3.03 ERA over 23 starts. Steele has demonstrated his strikeout prowess, accumulating 100 strikeouts in 115 innings pitched, making him a key asset in the Cubs' rotation.

The Cubs are scoring an average of 4.57 runs per game, while their pitchers are surrendering 4.15 runs, placing them 13th in offense and 12th in pitching across the league. They maintain a positive run differential of 0.43 per game, which ranks 13th overall. Ian Happ has been a key contributor, smashing 25 home runs and driving in 85 RBIs this season.

Cubs injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury Y. Almonte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder B. Brown Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Neck B. Davis Center fielder 60-Day Injured List Ankle C. Brewer Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Hand A. Alzolay Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm L. Little Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder N. Madrigal Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Finger

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Aaron Nola Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Justin Steele TV Channel MLB Network Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Taijuan Walker Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Javier Assad TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Cristopher Sanchez Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Jameson Taillon TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Chicago Cubs 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies MLB 07/04/24 Chicago Cubs 3-5 Philadelphia Phillies MLB 07/03/24 Chicago Cubs 4-6 Philadelphia Phillies MLB 06/30/23 Chicago Cubs 1-3 Philadelphia Phillies MLB 06/29/23 Chicago Cubs 5-8 Philadelphia Phillies MLB

