New York Mets v Philadelphia PhilliesGetty Images
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in MLB action.

The Cubs just wrapped up a weekend series against the Washington Nationals, taking the first two games before falling 5-1 on Saturday. They bounced back in the series finale, securing a 5-0 shutout victory. Shota Imanaga delivered a solid performance, pitching 7.0 innings while allowing six hits, no walks, and recording four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Phillies were up against the New York Mets in their latest series, dropping two of the first three matchups, despite a convincing 12-2 win on Friday. On Sunday, Philadelphia suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat. Zack Wheeler went 7.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs in a tough outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channels: NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Phillies and Cubs will hit the diamond at Citizens Bank Park for this matchup on Monday, September 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, September 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news & players to watch

On Monday, the Phillies will rely on their ace, Aaron Nola, to take charge. The 31-year-old righty has been a cornerstone for Philadelphia, delivering another stellar season. Nola has made 21 starts in 2024, boasting an 11-4 record with a 3.44 ERA. Over 130.2 innings, he's fanned 126 batters, displaying his knack for overpowering hitters with a wicked mix of pitches.

The Phillies are averaging 4.87 runs while their pitching is giving up 4.08 runs per game. The offense is ranked 4th in the league while the pitching is ranked 9th. Kyle Schwarber has hit 36 home runs and driven in 99 RBIs so far this season.

Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
S. TurnbullRelief Pitcher60-Day Injured ListBack
L. OrtizRelief Pitcher60-Day Injured ListAnkle
A. HaysLeft Fielder10-Day Injured ListKidney Infection
R. CastroShortstop60-Day Injured ListThumb

Chicago Cubs team news & players to watch

The Cubs' pitching staff was dominant in their series against the Nationals, allowing eight hits but keeping Washington off the scoreboard entirely, securing the win. Shota Imanaga shined on the mound, throwing seven innings with six hits and no runs allowed.

Justin Steele, who will start here, is enjoying a solid 2024 campaign. As of now, he holds a 5-5 record with an impressive 3.03 ERA over 23 starts. Steele has demonstrated his strikeout prowess, accumulating 100 strikeouts in 115 innings pitched, making him a key asset in the Cubs' rotation.

The Cubs are scoring an average of 4.57 runs per game, while their pitchers are surrendering 4.15 runs, placing them 13th in offense and 12th in pitching across the league. They maintain a positive run differential of 0.43 per game, which ranks 13th overall. Ian Happ has been a key contributor, smashing 25 home runs and driving in 85 RBIs this season.

Cubs injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
Y. AlmonteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
B. BrownStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListNeck
B. DavisCenter fielder60-Day Injured ListAnkle
C. BrewerRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListHand
A. AlzolayRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
L. LittleRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
N. MadrigalThird baseman60-Day Injured ListFinger

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Aaron Nola
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)Justin Steele
TV ChannelMLB Network
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateTuesday, September 24, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Taijuan Walker
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)Javier Assad
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, September 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Cristopher Sanchez
Starting Pitcher (Cubs)Jameson Taillon
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
07/04/24Chicago Cubs 10-2 Philadelphia PhilliesMLB
07/04/24Chicago Cubs 3-5 Philadelphia PhilliesMLB
07/03/24Chicago Cubs 4-6 Philadelphia PhilliesMLB
06/30/23Chicago Cubs 1-3 Philadelphia PhilliesMLB
06/29/23Chicago Cubs 5-8 Philadelphia PhilliesMLB

