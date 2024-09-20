How to watch and listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Kent State Golden Flashes 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Penn State vs Kent State CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-3) will face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) in an inter-conference clash this Saturday afternoon. The Golden Flashes are still searching for their first win of the season, following their defeat to Tennessee.

The visitors are tackling a brutal start to their season. Their opener saw them fall 55-24 to ACC opponent Pittsburgh. In week two, they were stunned at home in a 23-17 upset by FCS squad St. Francis, PA. Things got even worse with a crushing 71-0 road defeat to SEC powerhouse Tennessee, where they entered as 50-point underdogs. So far, the Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread.

The hosts are determined to keep their unbeaten streak alive. They kicked off the season with a solid 34-12 road victory over West Virginia, where they entered as eight-point favorites. In their next matchup, Penn State narrowly avoided a major upset, edging out Bowling Green 34-27 at home, though they fell short of covering the 34-point spread. Despite the win, the Nittany Lions dropped two spots to #10 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Meanwhile, Kent State is still searching for their first spread cover of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. the Kent State Golden Flashes CFB game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Date and kick-off time

The Penn State will take on Kent State in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Kent State Golden Flashes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 958 (NE), 196 (CAR) | Away: 994 (NE), - (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Kent State Golden Flashes team news

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Drew Allar is off to a strong start this season. After boasting a 25:2 TD-to-INT ratio last year, the junior quarterback has already racked up 420 passing yards with an impressive 5:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also added 51 rushing yards to his stats. So far, Penn State’s offense has leaned more on the ground game than the air attack through two games.

Nicholas Singleton, one of the top running backs in the Big Ten, is proving his worth once again. After rushing for 752 yards last season, the junior has already tallied 233 rushing yards. Despite losing key receivers, Penn State’s pass-catching unit remains packed with talent. Harrison Wallace III is poised for a breakout year, having already posted 117 receiving yards after just two games, surpassing his 228-yard total from last season. Penn State’s offense has been productive, racking up 457 and 438 total yards in their first two outings.

Kent State Golden Flashes team news

Devin Kargman, after getting some snaps last season, has taken over as the starting quarterback. However, the junior has faced challenges, throwing for 432 yards with a modest 3:2 TD-to-INT ratio and completing just 55% of his passes through three games.

Ky Thomas, a new transfer who previously played for Minnesota and Kansas, has struggled to make a significant impact for Kent State. The senior running back has managed just 89 rushing yards so far. On a brighter note, Luke Floriea, a key returner from last year’s receiving corps, has been a standout, racking up 209 receiving yards. Despite these individual efforts, the Kent State offense has been held to 24 points or fewer in each of their first three games.

More college football news and coverage