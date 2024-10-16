How to watch today's Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabers, including how to watch and team news.

It's a showdown between two Eastern Conference teams looking to build some momentum as they clash in Pittsburgh. The Buffalo Sabres (1-3-0) hit the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0) on Wednesday night.

The hosts have started their season positively, coming off a 6-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in their most recent matchup. The visitors stand at this year, following a 5-2 triumph over the Florida Panthers in their latest contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: MAX

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news & key players

After surrendering a 2-0 lead and falling behind 3-2 in the second period, the Penguins rallied by netting the final four goals to seal the win. They outshot Montreal 31-27, dominated the face-off circle by winning 64.6% of draws, and were 0-for-1 on the power play.

Pittsburgh averages 3.5 goals per game and is converting on 20 percent of their power-play chances. Kris Letang leads with 2 goals, Evgeni Malkin has tallied 6 assists, and Anthony Beauvillier has taken 12 shots on goal. On defense, they're giving up 4 goals per game while killing 83.3 percent of opposing power plays. Tristan Jarry has let in 9 goals on 67 shots, with Joel Blomqvist allowing 6 goals on 64 shots faced.

Buffalo Sabers team news & key players

Despite trailing 1-0 in the first period, Buffalo responded by scoring four consecutive goals to secure the victory. The Sabres had a slight edge in shots, outshooting Florida 27-25, won 51.6% of the face-offs, and went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Buffalo Sabres are currently netting an average of 2 goals per game and have yet to capitalize on any power-play chances. Alex Tuch leads the team with 2 goals, while Jordan Greenway has contributed an assist, and Dylan Cozens has logged 16 shots on goal. Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 3 goals per game and successfully killing 76.9 percent of their opponents' power plays.

In goal, Devon Levi has allowed 5 goals on 62 shots, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has surrendered 5 goals on 44 attempts.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 09/25/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 2-3 Buffalo Sabres NHL 09/22/24 Buffalo Sabres 7-3 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 01/07/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 1-3 Buffalo Sabres NHL 11/25/23 Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 11/12/23 Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Buffalo Sabres NHL

More NHL news and coverage