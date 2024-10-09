How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to kick off their season with a fierce Metropolitan Division clash at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Although the Penguins may be trailing in roster strength compared to others in the conference, Sidney Crosby never fails to ignite excitement on opening night. Meanwhile, expectations are high for the Rangers this season as they look to finally push past the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last season, the Penguins posted a 38-32-12 record, totaling 88 points and landing fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They fought hard for a spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card, ultimately falling short.

The Rangers, on the other hand, delivered a standout 55-23-4 season, ending with 114 points and leading the division. They were among the league’s elite all year, advancing through the playoffs with wins over the Capitals and Hurricanes before bowing out to the Florida Panthers in six hard-fought games.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Pirates will take on the Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: MAX

The NHL on Max is back for the 2024-2025 season, with all 60-plus NHL games airing on TNT also available to stream live on Max throughout the regular season, right up to the playoffs and culminating in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Currently, Max subscribers can catch live sports on the streaming platform via the B/R add-on channel at no extra charge. However, this perk will soon come with a fee, as streaming sports content will eventually cost an additional $9.99 per month.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news and players to watch

Key Injuries: Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Blake Lizotte, and Vasily Ponomarev are dealing with minor injuries but are expected to be fit for the season opener.

The Penguins know their window for securing another championship with Sidney Crosby is closing. Entering his 20th season, Crosby signed a team-friendly two-year contract extension in September, likely securing he’ll finish his career as a Penguin. Last season, the Penguins posted a 38-32 record but missed out on the playoffs. Determined not to stand still, the team traded Reilly Smith to the Rangers, saw Jeff Carter retire, and added Kevin Hayes and Rutger McGroarty through separate moves, along with signing Blake Lizotte and Anthony Beauvillier. Hayes, Lizotte, and Beauvillier each played over 60 games last season, and McGroarty brings substantial promise. They’ll be in the mix alongside the familiar faces of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Kris Letang.

In net, the Penguins will count on Tristan Jarry as their top choice. Jarry, who missed the last 13 games due to injury, ended the season with a 19-25-5 record and a 2.91 GAA, leaving room for improvement. Alex Nedeljkovic, who posted an 18-7-7 record with a 2.97 GAA last season, will be a solid backup option, putting some pressure on Jarry to solidify his spot as the number-one goalie.

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

Injuries: Ryder Korczak, Riley Nash, Chad Ruhwedel, Artemi Panarin, and Ryan Lindgren are all listed as day-to-day but are expected to be ready in time for the season opener.

The Rangers are approaching this season as a potential final push for the core of their team. Jacob Trouba has hinted this may be his last year in New York, while Igor Shesterkin recently turned down an $11 million per year extension with his current contract expiring this summer. Shesterkin remains among the top goalies worldwide, and Panarin is back following a stellar season, notching 49 goals and 71 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/04/24 New York Rangers 2-5 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 17/03/24 Pittsburgh Penguins 4-7 New York Rangers NHL 23/11/23 Pittsburgh Penguins 0-1 New York Rangers NHL 19/03/23 New York Rangers 6-0 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 17/03/23 New York Rangers 4-2 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL

