New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New England Patriots (3-9) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) in a Week 13 clash as the NFL season enters its final stretch.

The Colts remain in the playoff hunt but face an uphill battle to close the gap on the Denver Broncos, who currently occupy the final AFC wild-card spot. Stringing together victories will be crucial if Indianapolis wants to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are already looking ahead to building for the future. Despite a challenging season, Drake Maye has emerged as a beacon of hope for New England fans, showing promise as the franchise quarterback they've long been searching for. If his development continues on an upward trajectory, this season could be viewed as a step forward for the team.

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots find themselves tied with the Raiders, Jaguars, and Giants for the league’s most losses, each with nine. Their postseason hopes are virtually non-existent, with elimination looming. New England has dropped three of their last four games, with their lone victory coming against the Bears. Last week, they fell to the Miami Dolphins despite Drake Maye passing for 222 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

Maye has taken the reins as the starting quarterback, appearing in eight games and amassing 1,458 passing yards with a 65.5% completion rate. His 10-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio reflects a work in progress, but he’s also shown mobility, adding 286 rushing yards to his stat line.

Rhamondre Stevenson leads the Patriots’ ground attack with 598 rushing yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. However, Stevenson saw limited action against Miami, sharing carries with Antonio Gibson. In the receiving department, tight end Hunter Henry has been the team’s most reliable option, catching 51 passes for 535 yards and one touchdown.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Peppers Safety Questionable Knee J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle D. Wise Defensive End Questionable Foot J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Knee T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Douglas Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle C. Elliss Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck J. Warren Tight End Questionable Undisclosed

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts have struggled recently, losing four of their last five games in a tough stretch of their schedule. They’ve shuffled quarterbacks, starting the season with Anthony Richardson, switching to Joe Flacco, and now returning to Richardson. Their sole victory in this span came against a struggling Jets team. Currently sitting second in the AFC South, Indianapolis trails the Houston Texans by two games but still has a glimmer of hope in the wide-open AFC playoff race.

In their most recent outing, the Colts mustered only two field goals in a loss to the Lions. Anthony Richardson completed 11 of 28 passes for 172 yards, contributing to an offense that struggled to find its footing. Richardson has thrown for 1,402 yards this season but has a modest 47.1% completion rate and a 5-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the ground, he has added 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns, ranking second on the team in rushing. The Colts’ leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, has 708 yards and five touchdowns this season but has been contained to under 60 yards in each of his last two games. Alec Pierce has been their standout receiver, hauling in 27 catches for 629 yards and four touchdowns.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Downs Wide Receiver Out Shoulder W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Bortolini Guard Out Concussion R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL B. Smith Tackle Out Personal R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg A. Pierce Wide Receiver Questionable Foot I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Speed Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision A. Dulin Wide Receiver Out Ankle S. Shrader Kicker Inactive Hamstring

