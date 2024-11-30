New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New England Patriots (3-9) are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) in a Week 13 clash as the NFL season enters its final stretch.
The Colts remain in the playoff hunt but face an uphill battle to close the gap on the Denver Broncos, who currently occupy the final AFC wild-card spot. Stringing together victories will be crucial if Indianapolis wants to stay in contention.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are already looking ahead to building for the future. Despite a challenging season, Drake Maye has emerged as a beacon of hope for New England fans, showing promise as the franchise quarterback they've long been searching for. If his development continues on an upward trajectory, this season could be viewed as a step forward for the team.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.
New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time
The Patriots will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Sunday, December 1
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Gillette Stadium
|Location
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
How to watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 813 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players
New England Patriots team news
The Patriots find themselves tied with the Raiders, Jaguars, and Giants for the league’s most losses, each with nine. Their postseason hopes are virtually non-existent, with elimination looming. New England has dropped three of their last four games, with their lone victory coming against the Bears. Last week, they fell to the Miami Dolphins despite Drake Maye passing for 222 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.
Maye has taken the reins as the starting quarterback, appearing in eight games and amassing 1,458 passing yards with a 65.5% completion rate. His 10-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio reflects a work in progress, but he’s also shown mobility, adding 286 rushing yards to his stat line.
Rhamondre Stevenson leads the Patriots’ ground attack with 598 rushing yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. However, Stevenson saw limited action against Miami, sharing carries with Antonio Gibson. In the receiving department, tight end Hunter Henry has been the team’s most reliable option, catching 51 passes for 535 yards and one touchdown.
Patriots injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Strange
|Guard
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|J. Peppers
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|S. Takitaki
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Jacobs
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|V. Lowe
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|K. Dugger
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Wise
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Bentley
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|O. Ximines
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Jennings
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Wallace
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|M. Harris
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Luther
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Douglas
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Elliss
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Neck
|J. Warren
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Indianapolis Colts team news
The Colts have struggled recently, losing four of their last five games in a tough stretch of their schedule. They’ve shuffled quarterbacks, starting the season with Anthony Richardson, switching to Joe Flacco, and now returning to Richardson. Their sole victory in this span came against a struggling Jets team. Currently sitting second in the AFC South, Indianapolis trails the Houston Texans by two games but still has a glimmer of hope in the wide-open AFC playoff race.
In their most recent outing, the Colts mustered only two field goals in a loss to the Lions. Anthony Richardson completed 11 of 28 passes for 172 yards, contributing to an offense that struggled to find its footing. Richardson has thrown for 1,402 yards this season but has a modest 47.1% completion rate and a 5-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
On the ground, he has added 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns, ranking second on the team in rushing. The Colts’ leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, has 708 yards and five touchdowns this season but has been contained to under 60 yards in each of his last two games. Alec Pierce has been their standout receiver, hauling in 27 catches for 629 yards and four touchdowns.
Colts injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Downs
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder
|W. Mallory
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Finger
|D. Scott
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|J. Woods
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|S. Ebukam
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|J. Winfree
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|W. French
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Bortolini
|Guard
|Out
|Concussion
|R. Coll
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Laulu
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Brents
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|B. Smith
|Tackle
|Out
|Personal
|R. Kelly
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|W. Fries
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|A. Pierce
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|I. McKenzie
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|J. Carlies
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|T. Denbow
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Jones
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Speed
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|A. Dulin
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Ankle
|S. Shrader
|Kicker
|Inactive
|Hamstring