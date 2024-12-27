New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Patriots versus Chargers 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jim Harbaugh era with the Los Angeles Chargers has kicked off in spectacular fashion, as the team edges closer to locking in a playoff spot. However, the deal isn’t sealed yet, and standing in their way in Week 17 is none other than the struggling New England Patriots.

At 9-6, the Chargers find themselves in a crucial clash against the 3-12 Patriots. For New England, the season has mostly gone as predicted, with glimmers of hope but little to show for it in the win column. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been a bright spot, offering the Patriots a potential cornerstone for the future. His ability to keep his team competitive in games where they’re outmatched could make this weekend’s matchup surprisingly interesting.

This game carries significant weight for the Chargers, who can secure a postseason berth through multiple scenarios. It has been their most successful campaign since 2022, and under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team is on the verge of returning to the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Chris Rose (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 817 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots, meanwhile, are nearing the conclusion of another disappointing season, far removed from the dynasty that dominated a decade ago. Their offensive struggles have been glaring, as consistency and rhythm have been hard to come by.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has shown both promise and growing pains, throwing for 2,159 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions thus far. As he looks to close the year on a high note, the team’s ground game has been a mixed bag. Rhamondre Stevenson has been the primary workhorse, tallying 800 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries, but could see snaps shared with Antonio Gibson, who has managed 434 yards and one touchdown on 96 attempts.

The passing attack hasn't offered much support, though tight end Hunter Henry has been a reliable target with 66 receptions, 674 yards, and two touchdowns.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Questionable Knee A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Peppers Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Knee S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Jones Cornerback Out Hip D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Uche Linebacker Inactive Coach's Decision J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Tavai Linebacker Questionable Groin T. Leo Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed B. Brown Center Questionable Concussion

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Justin Herbert has led the charge offensively, throwing for 2,343 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Remarkably, he has performed at a high level despite injuries to key running backs. J.K. Dobbins, battling a knee issue, participated in practice this week and has been a force with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards, dealing with an ankle injury, has contributed 365 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey has made an immediate impact, hauling in 69 catches for 960 yards and five scores, while Quentin Johnston has added 477 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Defensively, the Chargers have been outstanding, anchored by Tuli Tuipulotu, who has recorded 20 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Knee B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Gilman Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring H. Hurst Tight End Questionable Illness T. Pipkins Tackle Out Hip G. Edwards Running Back Out Ankle D. Perryman Linebacker Out Groin S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow W. Dissly Tight End Questionable Shoulder K. Murray Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger M. Maye Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Layne Safety Questionable Knee

More NFL news and coverage