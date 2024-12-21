Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Carolina Panthers (3-11) saw their playoff hopes officially extinguished last week, while the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) are fighting to keep their postseason dreams alive as they gear up for their Week 16 clash.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time
The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
|Date
|Sunday, December 22
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Bank of America Stadium
|Location
|Charlotte, NC
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 800 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players
Carolina Panthers team news
In their loss to Dallas, the Panthers were only down 10-7 at halftime but allowed the Cowboys to rattle off 17 unanswered points in the second half. Carolina was outgained 410-235, turned the ball over four times while forcing only one, and converted just three of 11 third-down attempts. Bryce Young threw for 219 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Jalen Coker made four receptions for 110 yards and a score.
Carolina's struggles extend beyond last week. They've dropped three straight games to the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Chiefs before the Dallas defeat. On the season, the Panthers' offense averages 17.6 points per game, with 186 passing yards and 102.9 rushing yards per contest. The defense, however, has allowed 29.9 points per game. Bryce Young has completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,791 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Chuba Hubbard leads the ground game with 1,043 yards and eight scores.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Sullivan
|Tight End
|Out
|Knee
|C. Sims
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|I. Thomas
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Brooks
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Personal
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Concussion
|R. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Clowney
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Illness
|M. Sanders
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|B. Young
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Brown
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|A. Robinson
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|R. Hunt
|Guard
|Questionable
|Illness
|S. Thompson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|J. Jewell
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Coker
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|X. Legette
|Wide Receiver
|Doubtful
|Hip
|A. Corbett
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|C. Cherelus
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|J. Horn
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|D. Johnson
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Wallace
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
Arizona Cardinals team news
As for the Cardinals, they bounced back in style with a 30-17 triumph over New England. Arizona held a commanding 13-3 lead at halftime and tacked on 17 more points in the second half to seal the deal. The Cardinals outgained the Patriots 395-311, won the turnover battle 1-0, and converted an impressive 10 of 15 third-down opportunities. Kyler Murray finished the game with 224 passing yards on 23 completions, while James Conner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Before the win, Arizona had dropped three consecutive games—twice to the Seahawks and once to the Vikings. This season, the Cardinals' offense has averaged 22.4 points per game, along with 209.9 passing yards and 141.5 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've allowed 21.9 points per game. Murray has been efficient, completing 69% of his passes for 3,086 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the receiving end, Trey McBride has hauled in 89 catches for 938 yards.
Cardinals injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. O'Donnell
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|E. Demercado
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|J. Smith
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Robinson
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|E. Jones
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|P. Elflein
|Center
|Questionable
|Calf
|J. Ledbetter
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|H. Howerton
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Blount
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Luketa
|Linebacker
|Out
|Thigh
|T. Nowaske
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Concussion
|M. Melton
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shin
|D. Stills
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|X. Thomas
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Jones
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|D. Gardeck
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Prater
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|W. Hernandez
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Nichols
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. White
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Illness
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hand
|R. Lopez
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Benson
|Running Back
|Out
|Ankle
|G. Swaim
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|M. Bailey
|Linebacker
|Out
|Suspension
|B. Gillikin
|Punter
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Wilson
|Linebacker
|Out
|Concussion
|P. Johnson
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Knee
|Z. Collins
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Neck