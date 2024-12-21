Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Panthers versus Cardinals 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carolina Panthers (3-11) saw their playoff hopes officially extinguished last week, while the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) are fighting to keep their postseason dreams alive as they gear up for their Week 16 clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, NC

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 800 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

In their loss to Dallas, the Panthers were only down 10-7 at halftime but allowed the Cowboys to rattle off 17 unanswered points in the second half. Carolina was outgained 410-235, turned the ball over four times while forcing only one, and converted just three of 11 third-down attempts. Bryce Young threw for 219 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Jalen Coker made four receptions for 110 yards and a score.

Carolina's struggles extend beyond last week. They've dropped three straight games to the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Chiefs before the Dallas defeat. On the season, the Panthers' offense averages 17.6 points per game, with 186 passing yards and 102.9 rushing yards per contest. The defense, however, has allowed 29.9 points per game. Bryce Young has completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,791 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Chuba Hubbard leads the ground game with 1,043 yards and eight scores.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight End Out Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Out Personal N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Illness M. Sanders Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Knee R. Hunt Guard Questionable Illness S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring J. Coker Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps X. Legette Wide Receiver Doubtful Hip A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps C. Cherelus Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe J. Horn Cornerback Questionable Groin D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Wallace Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder

Arizona Cardinals team news

As for the Cardinals, they bounced back in style with a 30-17 triumph over New England. Arizona held a commanding 13-3 lead at halftime and tacked on 17 more points in the second half to seal the deal. The Cardinals outgained the Patriots 395-311, won the turnover battle 1-0, and converted an impressive 10 of 15 third-down opportunities. Kyler Murray finished the game with 224 passing yards on 23 completions, while James Conner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Before the win, Arizona had dropped three consecutive games—twice to the Seahawks and once to the Vikings. This season, the Cardinals' offense has averaged 22.4 points per game, along with 209.9 passing yards and 141.5 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've allowed 21.9 points per game. Murray has been efficient, completing 69% of his passes for 3,086 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the receiving end, Trey McBride has hauled in 89 catches for 938 yards.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Blount Safety Questionable Knee J. Luketa Linebacker Out Thigh T. Nowaske Linebacker Questionable Concussion M. Melton Cornerback Questionable Shin D. Stills Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. White Linebacker Questionable Illness S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Questionable Hand R. Lopez Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle T. Benson Running Back Out Ankle G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension B. Gillikin Punter Injured Reserve Foot M. Wilson Linebacker Out Concussion P. Johnson Offensive Lineman Out Knee Z. Collins Linebacker Questionable Neck

More NFL news and coverage