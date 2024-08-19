Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins, including how to watch and team news.

The highly-anticipated MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT. The San Diego Padres will try to make it five games in a row that they win at home.

With a 33-29 record at home and a 70-55 record overall, the Padres have been strong. With a .327 on-base percentage, their batters have done excellently, ranking fifth within the National League.

The Twins, on the other hand, have a record of 70–54 total, including a 34–30 record on the road. This season, Minnesota hit 154 home runs, which ranked seventh in the big leagues and showed how powerful they are at the plate.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: SDPA, BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB clash on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins team news

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar is very important to the Padres. He has hit .291 with 19 home runs, fifty-seven walks, and seventy-three RBIs.

Michael Jackson is also having a great run. In his last 10 games, he has hit 14 for 38 with 3 triples, 4 home runs, along with 10 RBIs.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ha-Seong Kim SS Shoulder injury Day-to-Day Fernando Tatis OF Stress reaction in the quad Out, 10-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana has hit .241 for the Twins this season and has 22 doubles along with 18 home runs.

Additionally, Ryan Jeffers has been hitting for power lately. In his last 10 games, he is 6-for-29 including three home runs.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Brooks Lee INF Right biceps tendinitis Out, 10-Day IL Carlos Correa INF Plantar fasciitis in the right foot Out, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 Michael King Zebby Matthew

San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

From the last five games that the Padres and Twins have encountered each other, the games have been very close, with the Twins winning three of the five. On May 10, 2023, the Padres won their most recent game by a score of 6-1. On May 11, 2023, the Twins came back with two close wins. Based on these games, it looks like the Twins have always been able to maintain the games close and win, even though the Padres possess the chance to take control. Based on past games, this one is likely going to be another close one. Either team has an opportunity to win, based on who takes advantage of key moments.

Date Results May 11, 2023 Twins 5-3 Padres May 10, 2023 Twins 4-3 Padres May 9, 2023 Padres 6-1 Twins Aug 01, 2022 Padres 3-2 Twins Jul 31, 2022 Twins 7-4 Padres

More MLB news and coverage