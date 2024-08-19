The highly-anticipated MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT. The San Diego Padres will try to make it five games in a row that they win at home.
With a 33-29 record at home and a 70-55 record overall, the Padres have been strong. With a .327 on-base percentage, their batters have done excellently, ranking fifth within the National League.
The Twins, on the other hand, have a record of 70–54 total, including a 34–30 record on the road. This season, Minnesota hit 154 home runs, which ranked seventh in the big leagues and showed how powerful they are at the plate.
This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.
San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins MLB game
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: SDPA, BSN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will take on the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB clash on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins team news
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar is very important to the Padres. He has hit .291 with 19 home runs, fifty-seven walks, and seventy-three RBIs.
Michael Jackson is also having a great run. In his last 10 games, he has hit 14 for 38 with 3 triples, 4 home runs, along with 10 RBIs.
San Diego Padres injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ha-Seong Kim
|SS
|Shoulder injury
|Day-to-Day
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress reaction in the quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
Carlos Santana has hit .241 for the Twins this season and has 22 doubles along with 18 home runs.
Additionally, Ryan Jeffers has been hitting for power lately. In his last 10 games, he is 6-for-29 including three home runs.
Minnesota Twins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brooks Lee
|INF
|Right biceps tendinitis
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Carlos Correa
|INF
|Plantar fasciitis in the right foot
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|Michael King
|Zebby Matthew
San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
From the last five games that the Padres and Twins have encountered each other, the games have been very close, with the Twins winning three of the five. On May 10, 2023, the Padres won their most recent game by a score of 6-1. On May 11, 2023, the Twins came back with two close wins. Based on these games, it looks like the Twins have always been able to maintain the games close and win, even though the Padres possess the chance to take control. Based on past games, this one is likely going to be another close one. Either team has an opportunity to win, based on who takes advantage of key moments.
|Date
|Results
|May 11, 2023
|Twins 5-3 Padres
|May 10, 2023
|Twins 4-3 Padres
|May 9, 2023
|Padres 6-1 Twins
|Aug 01, 2022
|Padres 3-2 Twins
|Jul 31, 2022
|Twins 7-4 Padres