This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Watch Padres vs Twins live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins, including how to watch and team news.

The highly-anticipated MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT. The San Diego Padres will try to make it five games in a row that they win at home.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

With a 33-29 record at home and a 70-55 record overall, the Padres have been strong. With a .327 on-base percentage, their batters have done excellently, ranking fifth within the National League.

The Twins, on the other hand, have a record of 70–54 total, including a 34–30 record on the road. This season, Minnesota hit 154 home runs, which ranked seventh in the big leagues and showed how powerful they are at the plate.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: SDPA, BSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Padres vs Twins on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Minnesota Twins in an epic MLB clash on August 19, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

DateAugust 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenuePetco Park
LocationSan Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Diego Padres vs Minnesota Twins team news

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar is very important to the Padres. He has hit .291 with 19 home runs, fifty-seven walks, and seventy-three RBIs.

Michael Jackson is also having a great run. In his last 10 games, he has hit 14 for 38 with 3 triples, 4 home runs, along with 10 RBIs.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Ha-Seong KimSSShoulder injuryDay-to-Day
Fernando TatisOFStress reaction in the quadOut, 10-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Carlos Santana has hit .241 for the Twins this season and has 22 doubles along with 18 home runs.

Additionally, Ryan Jeffers has been hitting for power lately. In his last 10 games, he is 6-for-29 including three home runs.

Minnesota Twins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Brooks LeeINFRight biceps tendinitisOut, 10-Day IL
Carlos CorreaINFPlantar fasciitis in the right footOut, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 19, 2024Michael KingZebby Matthew

San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

From the last five games that the Padres and Twins have encountered each other, the games have been very close, with the Twins winning three of the five. On May 10, 2023, the Padres won their most recent game by a score of 6-1. On May 11, 2023, the Twins came back with two close wins. Based on these games, it looks like the Twins have always been able to maintain the games close and win, even though the Padres possess the chance to take control. Based on past games, this one is likely going to be another close one. Either team has an opportunity to win, based on who takes advantage of key moments.

DateResults
May 11, 2023Twins 5-3 Padres
May 10, 2023Twins 4-3 Padres
May 9, 2023Padres 6-1 Twins
Aug 01, 2022Padres 3-2 Twins
Jul 31, 2022Twins 7-4 Padres

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement