Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies in a thrilling MLB matchup on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, to start a three-game series.

San Diego is 28-28 at home and has an overall record of 59-51. With a 4.04 team ERA, the Padres are ranked eighth in the National League.

Colorado's record is 40–70 overall and 16–41 away from home. With 122 home runs in total, averaging 1.1 per game, the Rockies are sixth in the National League.

The Rockies lead the season series 5-2 and this Friday's game will be their eighth meeting of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

San Diego Padres will take on Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at PETCO Park, in San Diego, CA, USA.

DateAugust 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET\6:40 pm PT
VenuePETCO Park
LocationSan Diego, CA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies team news

San Diego Padres team news

With a batting average of.308, Luis Arraez leads the Padres and has hit three home runs, two triples, and twenty doubles.

Xander Bogaerts has been quite effective over the past ten games, going 20-for-41 with a home run and five RBIs.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Fernando TatisRFQuad10-Day IL
Stephen KolekRPForearm15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

With a batting average of.286 and 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 15 walks, and 52 RBIs, Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies.

Mike Toglia is 11-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the last ten games.

Colorado Rockies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jordan BeckCFWrist10-Day IL
Nolan JonesLFBack10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 02, 2024Randy VasquezAustin Gomber

San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

The Colorado Rockies have the advantage over the San Diego Padres based on their past five head-to-head games, having won four of those meetings. With scores of 8-0 and 6-3, the Rockies easily defeated the Padres, proving their superior offensive and defensive capabilities. Their two close victories, a 5-4 and a 10-9, demonstrate their ability to manage close games. The Padres' lone victory was by a score of five to one. The Padres will need to modify their approach in order to overcome the Rockies' impressive recent performances and win the game since the Rockies are expected to approach it with confidence given this tendency.

DateResults
May 16, 2024Rockies 8-0 Padres
May 15, 2024Rockies 6-3 Padres
May 14, 2024Rockies 5-4 Padres
April 26, 2024Rockies 10-9 Padres
April 25, 2024Padres 5-2 Rockies

