The high-voltage MLB series between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on August 13, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
The San Diego Padres are currently in third place in the extremely competitive NL West, with a very good overall record of 67-53. Their great skill is shown by their league-leading .265 batting average, which shows how good they are at hitting. Furthermore, their on-base percentage of .325, which ranks seventh in the league, shows that they can continually get runners on base and make chances to score.
On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Pirates have had trouble scoring. They have a 56–62 record and are fifth in the NL Central. Their batting average of .235 is 24th within the league, and the on-base percentage of .302 is 26th. This shows how hard it is for them to hit the ball.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SDPA, SNP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to meet in an electrifying MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar's .297 batting average, 124 hits, and 19 home runs are helping the Padres' offense.
Yu Darvish's 3.19 ERA, 4 wins, 3 losses, highlights his rotational importance.
San Diego Padres injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress reaction in the quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Stephen Kolek
|RHP
|Forearm injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds' .284 batting average, 131 hits, and 19 home runs make him a stable offensive force for the Pirates.
With a 2.25 ERA and 6 wins and 2 losses, Paul Skenes has dominated opposing hitters.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Joshua Palacios
|OF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
August 13, 2024
|Michael King
|Luis L. Ortiz
San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost four of their last five games against the San Diego Padres, including their most recent shutout in August 2024. The games have been very close. Three of the Padres' wins were by a single run, which shows how well they can win close games when the heat is on. The last time these two teams performed was in July 2023, when the Pirates came out on top. However, since then, the San Diego Padres have been tough and steady against them. Based on this trend, the Padres might keep up their good play in the next game, using their offensive strength and clutch hitting to secure another win. However, the Pirates may remain a threat if they take advantage of any chances to stop the Padres' progress.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 13, 2024
|Padres 2-1 Pirates
|Aug 08, 2024
|Padres 7-6 Pirates
|Aug 08, 2024
|Padres 9-8 Pirates
|Aug 07, 2024
|Padres 6-0 Pirates
|Jul 27, 2023
|Pirates 3-2 Padres