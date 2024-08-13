How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB series between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on August 13, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

The San Diego Padres are currently in third place in the extremely competitive NL West, with a very good overall record of 67-53. Their great skill is shown by their league-leading .265 batting average, which shows how good they are at hitting. Furthermore, their on-base percentage of .325, which ranks seventh in the league, shows that they can continually get runners on base and make chances to score.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Pirates have had trouble scoring. They have a 56–62 record and are fifth in the NL Central. Their batting average of .235 is 24th within the league, and the on-base percentage of .302 is 26th. This shows how hard it is for them to hit the ball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SDPA, SNP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to meet in an electrifying MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date August 13, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar's .297 batting average, 124 hits, and 19 home runs are helping the Padres' offense.

Yu Darvish's 3.19 ERA, 4 wins, 3 losses, highlights his rotational importance.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Fernando Tatis OF Stress reaction in the quad Out, 10-Day IL Stephen Kolek RHP Forearm injury Out, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds' .284 batting average, 131 hits, and 19 home runs make him a stable offensive force for the Pirates.

With a 2.25 ERA and 6 wins and 2 losses, Paul Skenes has dominated opposing hitters.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Gonzales INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL Joshua Palacios OF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 13, 2024 Michael King Luis L. Ortiz

San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost four of their last five games against the San Diego Padres, including their most recent shutout in August 2024. The games have been very close. Three of the Padres' wins were by a single run, which shows how well they can win close games when the heat is on. The last time these two teams performed was in July 2023, when the Pirates came out on top. However, since then, the San Diego Padres have been tough and steady against them. Based on this trend, the Padres might keep up their good play in the next game, using their offensive strength and clutch hitting to secure another win. However, the Pirates may remain a threat if they take advantage of any chances to stop the Padres' progress.

Date Results Aug 13, 2024 Padres 2-1 Pirates Aug 08, 2024 Padres 7-6 Pirates Aug 08, 2024 Padres 9-8 Pirates Aug 07, 2024 Padres 6-0 Pirates Jul 27, 2023 Pirates 3-2 Padres

More MLB news and coverage