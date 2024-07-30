Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to take place on July 30, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

Right now, the Padres are second in the NL West division with a 57-51 record overall and a 26-28 record at home. The Dodgers, who are in first place in the same division, have a record of 63–44 overall and 29–24 on the road.

The Dodgers score 4.93 runs per game, which is 4th most in baseball, while the Padres score 4.60 runs per game, which is 12th most.

The Dodgers have the best on-base percentage in the league at .334, while the Padres are in seventh place with a.324 OBP.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in a thrilling MLB action on July 30, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date July 30, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar has hit 18 home runs and driven in 67 runs, which is the most on the Padres. According to the big league, he is the 27th-best hitter in terms of home runs and 16th-best in terms of RBI.

Luis Arraez has the best hitting average on the team with .309. It's the 287th most home runs and 203rd most RBIs in the big leagues this season for Arraez.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Fernando Tatis OF Stress in quad Out, 10-Day IL Wandy Peralta RP Adductor Out, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has hit 32 home runs and driven in 76 runs. He also has the best hitting average on the team, at .314. Ohtani has hit second in the big leagues in terms of home runs as well as fourth in terms of RBIs.

Teoscar Hernández makes a big difference by hitting .265 and hitting twenty doubles, a triple, twenty-two home runs, and thirty-five walks. He is tied for 13th in the league in both home runs and RBIs. In the last five games, Hernández has been hit .190, with a single home run, a single walk, and two RBIs. He has hit .190 in his last two games coming into this game.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chris Taylor OF Left groin strain Out, 10-Day IL Mookie Betts INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 30, 2024 Matt Waldron Tyler Glasnow

San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

The Padres and Dodgers could have a close game based on the results of their last five head-to-head meetings. This season, the Padres and Dodgers are taking turns winning. The Padres won on April 14 and 15, 2024, and May 30, 2024. The Dodgers won on May 12 as well as May 11, 2024. The Dodgers' wins, including a 5-0 and a 5-2, show how effective they are at hitting. The Padres won their most recent game 4-0, which shows good pitching or defense. Since both teams have shown they can beat each other before, this game could come down to which team's strengths, like the Padres' hitting prowess or the Dodgers' general offensive and defensive balance, are stronger.

Date Results May 30, 2024 Padres 4-0 Dodgers May 12, 2024 Dodgers 5-0 Padres May 11, 2024 Padres 2-1 Dodgers Apr 15, 2024 Padres 6-3 Dodgers Apr 14, 2024 Dodgers 5-2 Padres

More MLB news and coverage