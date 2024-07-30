The highly anticipated MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to take place on July 30, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
Right now, the Padres are second in the NL West division with a 57-51 record overall and a 26-28 record at home. The Dodgers, who are in first place in the same division, have a record of 63–44 overall and 29–24 on the road.
The Dodgers score 4.93 runs per game, which is 4th most in baseball, while the Padres score 4.60 runs per game, which is 12th most.
The Dodgers have the best on-base percentage in the league at .334, while the Padres are in seventh place with a.324 OBP.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: SDPA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in a thrilling MLB action on July 30, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|July 30, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar has hit 18 home runs and driven in 67 runs, which is the most on the Padres. According to the big league, he is the 27th-best hitter in terms of home runs and 16th-best in terms of RBI.
Luis Arraez has the best hitting average on the team with .309. It's the 287th most home runs and 203rd most RBIs in the big leagues this season for Arraez.
San Diego Padres injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress in quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Wandy Peralta
|RP
|Adductor
|Out, 15-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has hit 32 home runs and driven in 76 runs. He also has the best hitting average on the team, at .314. Ohtani has hit second in the big leagues in terms of home runs as well as fourth in terms of RBIs.
Teoscar Hernández makes a big difference by hitting .265 and hitting twenty doubles, a triple, twenty-two home runs, and thirty-five walks. He is tied for 13th in the league in both home runs and RBIs. In the last five games, Hernández has been hit .190, with a single home run, a single walk, and two RBIs. He has hit .190 in his last two games coming into this game.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Chris Taylor
|OF
|Left groin strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Mookie Betts
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 30, 2024
|Matt Waldron
|Tyler Glasnow
San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
The Padres and Dodgers could have a close game based on the results of their last five head-to-head meetings. This season, the Padres and Dodgers are taking turns winning. The Padres won on April 14 and 15, 2024, and May 30, 2024. The Dodgers won on May 12 as well as May 11, 2024. The Dodgers' wins, including a 5-0 and a 5-2, show how effective they are at hitting. The Padres won their most recent game 4-0, which shows good pitching or defense. Since both teams have shown they can beat each other before, this game could come down to which team's strengths, like the Padres' hitting prowess or the Dodgers' general offensive and defensive balance, are stronger.
|Date
|Results
|May 30, 2024
|Padres 4-0 Dodgers
|May 12, 2024
|Dodgers 5-0 Padres
|May 11, 2024
|Padres 2-1 Dodgers
|Apr 15, 2024
|Padres 6-3 Dodgers
|Apr 14, 2024
|Dodgers 5-2 Padres