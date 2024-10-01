How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres are ready to host the Atlanta Braves to open an exciting Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT.

The Atlanta Braves, who have struggled with injuries this season, won the second game of their doubleheader over the Mets on Monday to guarantee their postseason position as the last team in the field. Now they have to travel across the country to clash with the Padres in San Diego. As October begins, the Padres have a lineup full of stars and a bullpen with several closers. The Braves, on the other hand, have a shaky team but are backed by their World Series experience. On Tuesday, the best-of-three Wild Card Series starts.

The Padres are clearly better on offense. They are eighth in the league in runs scored per game (4.69), and they have the best-hitting average in the league (.263).

The Braves, on the other hand, scored 4.35 runs for each game on average, which ranked them 15th, and hit .243, which also ranked them 15th.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres are scheduled to clash with the Atlanta Braves in a thrilling Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date October 01, 2024 First Pitch Time 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves team news

San Diego Padres team news

This season, Manny Machado has become a key power player for the Padres. He has hit 29 home runs, enjoyed a .275 batting average, and drove in 105 runs.

Luis Arraez, who has a .318 batting average, and a .346 on-base percentage, with a.398 slugging percentage, has been a reliable presence at the plate recently.

Michael King is dependable, with a 2.95 earned run average and a 13-9 record while winning games and losing games.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Mason McCoy INF Back injury Out, 10-Day IL Ha-Seong Kim INF Right shoulder inflammation Out, 10-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has become the Braves' best hitter. He has hit 39 home runs, possessed a .302 batting average, and drove in 104 runs.

Reynaldo López has done a great job, as shown by his 1.99 earned run average and 8-5 win-loss record.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Austin Riley INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Ray Kerr LHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves October 01, 2024 Michael King TBC

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

The upcoming Wild Card Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres will be a chance for both teams to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been mixed. The Braves have won three of their last five games against the Nationals, including two impressive wins with results of 6-3 and 6-1, which shows how good they are on offense. But the Padres also had success. Notably, they shut out the Braves 4-0 and beat them in a close game 6–5. This points to a close game where both teams will show off their best qualities at different times. If the Braves continue to perform as well as they did earlier in the season and stop the Padres' offensive threats, they might get a very important win. However, the Padres could turn the game around if they can use their home field edge and call on their star-studded lineup.

Date Results Jul 15, 2024 Braves 6-3 Padres Jul 14, 2024 Padres 4-0 Braves Jul 13, 2024 Braves 6-1 Padres May 21, 2024 Braves 3-0 Padres May 20, 2024 Padres 6-5 Braves

