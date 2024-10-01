This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
How to watch and listen to today’s San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres are ready to host the Atlanta Braves to open an exciting Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT.

The Atlanta Braves, who have struggled with injuries this season, won the second game of their doubleheader over the Mets on Monday to guarantee their postseason position as the last team in the field. Now they have to travel across the country to clash with the Padres in San Diego. As October begins, the Padres have a lineup full of stars and a bullpen with several closers. The Braves, on the other hand, have a shaky team but are backed by their World Series experience. On Tuesday, the best-of-three Wild Card Series starts.

The Padres are clearly better on offense. They are eighth in the league in runs scored per game (4.69), and they have the best-hitting average in the league (.263).

The Braves, on the other hand, scored 4.35 runs for each game on average, which ranked them 15th, and hit .243, which also ranked them 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres are scheduled to clash with the Atlanta Braves in a thrilling Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

DateOctober 01, 2024
First Pitch Time8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT
VenuePetco Park
LocationSan Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves team news

San Diego Padres team news

This season, Manny Machado has become a key power player for the Padres. He has hit 29 home runs, enjoyed a .275 batting average, and drove in 105 runs.

Luis Arraez, who has a .318 batting average, and a .346 on-base percentage, with a.398 slugging percentage, has been a reliable presence at the plate recently.

Michael King is dependable, with a 2.95 earned run average and a 13-9 record while winning games and losing games.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Mason McCoyINFBack injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Ha-Seong KimINFRight shoulder inflammationOut, 10-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has become the Braves' best hitter. He has hit 39 home runs, possessed a .302 batting average, and drove in 104 runs.

Reynaldo López has done a great job, as shown by his 1.99 earned run average and 8-5 win-loss record.

Atlanta Braves injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Austin RileyINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Ray KerrLHPElbow injuryOut, 60-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

DateSan Diego PadresAtlanta Braves
October 01, 2024Michael KingTBC

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

The upcoming Wild Card Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres will be a chance for both teams to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been mixed. The Braves have won three of their last five games against the Nationals, including two impressive wins with results of 6-3 and 6-1, which shows how good they are on offense. But the Padres also had success. Notably, they shut out the Braves 4-0 and beat them in a close game 6–5. This points to a close game where both teams will show off their best qualities at different times. If the Braves continue to perform as well as they did earlier in the season and stop the Padres' offensive threats, they might get a very important win. However, the Padres could turn the game around if they can use their home field edge and call on their star-studded lineup.

DateResults
Jul 15, 2024Braves 6-3 Padres
Jul 14, 2024Padres 4-0 Braves
Jul 13, 2024Braves 6-1 Padres
May 21, 2024Braves 3-0 Padres
May 20, 2024Padres 6-5 Braves

More MLB news and coverage

