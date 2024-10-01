The San Diego Padres are ready to host the Atlanta Braves to open an exciting Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT.
The Atlanta Braves, who have struggled with injuries this season, won the second game of their doubleheader over the Mets on Monday to guarantee their postseason position as the last team in the field. Now they have to travel across the country to clash with the Padres in San Diego. As October begins, the Padres have a lineup full of stars and a bullpen with several closers. The Braves, on the other hand, have a shaky team but are backed by their World Series experience. On Tuesday, the best-of-three Wild Card Series starts.
The Padres are clearly better on offense. They are eighth in the league in runs scored per game (4.69), and they have the best-hitting average in the league (.263).
The Braves, on the other hand, scored 4.35 runs for each game on average, which ranked them 15th, and hit .243, which also ranked them 15th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres are scheduled to clash with the Atlanta Braves in a thrilling Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on October 01, 2024, at 8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|October 01, 2024
|First Pitch Time
|8:38 pm ET/5:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves team news
San Diego Padres team news
This season, Manny Machado has become a key power player for the Padres. He has hit 29 home runs, enjoyed a .275 batting average, and drove in 105 runs.
Luis Arraez, who has a .318 batting average, and a .346 on-base percentage, with a.398 slugging percentage, has been a reliable presence at the plate recently.
Michael King is dependable, with a 2.95 earned run average and a 13-9 record while winning games and losing games.
San Diego Padres injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Mason McCoy
|INF
|Back injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Right shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna has become the Braves' best hitter. He has hit 39 home runs, possessed a .302 batting average, and drove in 104 runs.
Reynaldo López has done a great job, as shown by his 1.99 earned run average and 8-5 win-loss record.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Austin Riley
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ray Kerr
|LHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|San Diego Padres
|Atlanta Braves
|October 01, 2024
|Michael King
|TBC
San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
The upcoming Wild Card Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres will be a chance for both teams to improve on their current head-to-head record, which has been mixed. The Braves have won three of their last five games against the Nationals, including two impressive wins with results of 6-3 and 6-1, which shows how good they are on offense. But the Padres also had success. Notably, they shut out the Braves 4-0 and beat them in a close game 6–5. This points to a close game where both teams will show off their best qualities at different times. If the Braves continue to perform as well as they did earlier in the season and stop the Padres' offensive threats, they might get a very important win. However, the Padres could turn the game around if they can use their home field edge and call on their star-studded lineup.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 15, 2024
|Braves 6-3 Padres
|Jul 14, 2024
|Padres 4-0 Braves
|Jul 13, 2024
|Braves 6-1 Padres
|May 21, 2024
|Braves 3-0 Padres
|May 20, 2024
|Padres 6-5 Braves