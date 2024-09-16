Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros, including how to watch and team news.

The San Diego Padres are set to face off against the Houston Astros to open a thrilling MLB battle on September 16, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.

With 4.76 runs per game, the Padres are eighth in the league, and the Astros are just 12th, with 4.62.

San Diego leads the league with a batting average of .264, and Houston is right behind them with a batting average of .262.

Additionally, their on-base rates are almost the same. The Padres are .326 (6th in the league), while the Astros are .322 (7th).



How to watch San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: SDPA, SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, you can check out regional sports networks.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN





San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros team news

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado's 26 home runs, and a .275 batting average, with 95 RBIs indicate his steady run results for the Padres.

Luis Arraez's .327 batting average, a .356 on-base percentage, and a .396 slugging make him one of the league's most reliable hitters.

Michael King has been a reliable pitcher all season, with a 3.06 earned run average with 12 wins along with 9 losses.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ha-Seong Kim INF Right shoulder inflammation Out, 10-Day IL Luis Patiño RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez has led the Astros with 33 home runs, a .310 batting average, with 82 RBIs.

Jose Altuve, hitting .302 with 175 hits including 19 home runs, helps Houston's offense.

Tayler Scott has been great as a pitcher, with a 2.00 earned run average, 7 wins, and only 3 losses.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chas McCormick OF Fracture in right-hand Out, 10-Day IL Luis Garcia RHP Right elbow surgery Out, 60-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 16, 2024 Yu Darvish Spencer Arrighetti

San Diego Padres and Houston Astros head-to-head record

Based on the teams' most recent meetings, the game between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros should be close. These two teams have met twice before, and the Astros won both times by large margins (12–2 and 7–5) on the 10th of September 2023. But the Padres showed how good they were in the previous games, which include a convincing 11-2 win on the ninth of September 2023, as well as two strong games in 2021, with victories of 10-2 and 4-3. With both teams wanting to capitalize on their recent victories and the Padres hoping to bounce back strongly, this game might feature high offensive production from both, providing for an exciting and possibly high-scoring contest.

Date Results Sep 10, 2023 Astros 12-2 Padres Sep 10, 2023 Astros 7-5 Padres Sep 09, 2023 Padres 11-2 Astros Sep 06, 2021 Padres 4-3 Astros Sep 05, 2021 Padres 10-2 Astros

