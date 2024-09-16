The San Diego Padres are set to face off against the Houston Astros to open a thrilling MLB battle on September 16, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT.
With 4.76 runs per game, the Padres are eighth in the league, and the Astros are just 12th, with 4.62.
San Diego leads the league with a batting average of .264, and Houston is right behind them with a batting average of .262.
Additionally, their on-base rates are almost the same. The Padres are .326 (6th in the league), while the Astros are .322 (7th).
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: SDPA, SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Diego Padres will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on September 16, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.
|Date
|September 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Petco Park
|Location
|San Diego, California
San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros team news
San Diego Padres team news
Manny Machado's 26 home runs, and a .275 batting average, with 95 RBIs indicate his steady run results for the Padres.
Luis Arraez's .327 batting average, a .356 on-base percentage, and a .396 slugging make him one of the league's most reliable hitters.
Michael King has been a reliable pitcher all season, with a 3.06 earned run average with 12 wins along with 9 losses.
San Diego Padres injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Right shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luis Patiño
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Houston Astros team news
Yordan Alvarez has led the Astros with 33 home runs, a .310 batting average, with 82 RBIs.
Jose Altuve, hitting .302 with 175 hits including 19 home runs, helps Houston's offense.
Tayler Scott has been great as a pitcher, with a 2.00 earned run average, 7 wins, and only 3 losses.
Houston Astros injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Chas McCormick
|OF
|Fracture in right-hand
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luis Garcia
|RHP
|Right elbow surgery
|Out, 60-Day IL
San Diego Padres and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 16, 2024
|Yu Darvish
|Spencer Arrighetti
San Diego Padres and Houston Astros head-to-head record
Based on the teams' most recent meetings, the game between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros should be close. These two teams have met twice before, and the Astros won both times by large margins (12–2 and 7–5) on the 10th of September 2023. But the Padres showed how good they were in the previous games, which include a convincing 11-2 win on the ninth of September 2023, as well as two strong games in 2021, with victories of 10-2 and 4-3. With both teams wanting to capitalize on their recent victories and the Padres hoping to bounce back strongly, this game might feature high offensive production from both, providing for an exciting and possibly high-scoring contest.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 10, 2023
|Astros 12-2 Padres
|Sep 10, 2023
|Astros 7-5 Padres
|Sep 09, 2023
|Padres 11-2 Astros
|Sep 06, 2021
|Padres 4-3 Astros
|Sep 05, 2021
|Padres 10-2 Astros