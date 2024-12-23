Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Packers versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints head to Lambeau Field for a Monday night showdown against the 10-4 Green Bay Packers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, December 23 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 822 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers are riding high after dismantling the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in their most recent outing, improving to 10-4 on the season. The Packers dominated from start to finish, taking a commanding 20-3 lead by halftime and cruising to victory. They outgained Seattle 369-208 in total yardage, won the turnover battle 2-1, and converted five of their 12 third-down attempts. Jordan Love impressed with 229 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Jacobs added 94 rushing yards and a score to seal the win.

The Packers have demonstrated resilience this season, bouncing back with four consecutive wins after their losses. Green Bay averages 27.1 points per game, with 231.4 passing yards and 144.4 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’re allowing 20.5 points per game. Jordan Love has been solid, completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,953 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Jayden Reed has emerged as a reliable target, recording 49 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Knee T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Head L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle T. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Biceps Q. Walker Linebacker Questionable Ankle C. Ballentine Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Bullard Safety Questionable Ankle

New Orleans Saints team news

The Saints, on the other hand, saw their playoff chances dwindle in the loss to Washington. Trailing 20-7 entering the fourth quarter, New Orleans rallied to score on the final play of the game but came up short on the decisive two-point try. The Saints were outgained 326-245, lost the turnover battle, and converted just three of 11 third-down attempts. Spencer Rattler threw for 135 yards and one touchdown, while Kendre Miller led the ground game with 46 rushing yards on nine carries.

Before that loss, New Orleans eked out a 14-11 victory over the Giants but fell to the Rams 21-14 the previous week. The Saints average 22.1 points per game, with 210.2 passing yards and 124.4 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they allow 22.3 points per game. With Derek Carr unlikely to return, either Rattler or Haener will lead the offense again, while Alvin Kamara continues to be the team’s top contributor in both rushing and receiving.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Johnson Tight End Questionable Foot T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed A. Kamara Running Back Doubtful Groin B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jackson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hill Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion D. Carr Quarterback Doubtful Hand C. Young Defensive End Questionable Illness

