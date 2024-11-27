Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day Week 13 game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Packers versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Thanksgiving matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins aim to extend their winning streak to four games and bolster their playoff aspirations as they face the Green Bay Packers in a Thanksgiving night clash during Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

Miami heads into this matchup fresh from a commanding 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots, while Green Bay routed the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, in Week 12. The Dolphins (5-6), trailing the Denver Broncos by 1.5 games for the AFC's final playoff spot, hold a 2-3 record on the road. The Packers (8-3), winners of six of their last seven outings, including two straight, boast a solid 4-2 record at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Thanksgiving NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Thursday, November 28 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV, Peacock

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo (free trial and $30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 819 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers' offense is anchored by veteran quarterback Jordan Love, who has completed 173 of 280 passes (61.8%) for 2,244 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across nine games.

In last week’s triumph over San Francisco, Love avoided turnovers for the first time this season and surpassed 200 passing yards for the seventh time. His growing consistency has been instrumental in Green Bay's recent success.

Complementing the passing attack is running back Josh Jacobs, who has amassed 944 yards on 202 carries (4.7 yards per rush) with seven touchdowns over 11 games. Known for his explosiveness, Jacobs has logged six plays of 20+ yards, including a 38-yard run.

He also contributes in the passing game, hauling in 23 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. Against San Francisco, Jacobs carried the load with 26 rushes for 106 yards and three scores.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Cooper Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Doubs Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion J. Myers Offensive Lineman Questionable Pectoral G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Knee - PCL G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen I. McDuffie Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Miami Dolphins team news

On the other side, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spearheads Miami's offense. Despite being limited to seven games due to injuries, Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to a 4-3 record, completing 170 of 232 passes (73.3%) for 1,760 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

In Miami's Week 12 win over New England, he delivered a masterful performance, completing 29 of 40 passes (72.5%) for 317 yards and four touchdowns, earning a season-high passer rating of 128.9.

The Packers' go-to target in the passing game is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has 49 receptions for 571 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and three touchdowns through 11 games.

A deep threat, Hill has recorded seven plays of 20+ yards, including an 80-yard highlight. He has also generated 204 yards after the catch and secured 30 first downs for Green Bay's offense.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Ramsey Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Doubtful Concussion A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Calf B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hill Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder A. Walker Linebacker Doubtful Hamstring T. Bowser Linebacker Questionable Knee E. Apple Cornerback Questionable Hamstring

