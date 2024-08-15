This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Connor Wong Boston Red Sox MLB 2024Getty Images
How to watch and listen to today’s Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Boston Red Sox to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.

The Orioles are currently in second place in the AL East with a 70–50 record overall and a strong 34–26 record at home. Their offense has been strong; they score 5.05 runs per game on average, which is third in the league.

However, the Red Sox are close to them in the third spot in the division. They have a 63-55 record overall and a great 34-24 record on the road. The Red Sox offense has been almost as good. They score 4.97 runs per game, which ranks them fourth in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN, NESN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to battle in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

DateAugust 15, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT
VenueOriole Park at Camden Yards
LocationBaltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

This season, Anthony Santander has hit 36 home runs with a .243 batting average and driven in 80 runs, helping the Orioles' offense.

Gunnar Henderson, with a .287 average, a .372 on-base percentage, and a .547 slugging percentage, has served as a reliable power hitter.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jordan WestburgINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Heston KjerstadLFConcussion issueOut, 10-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafael Devers served as a key offensive force for the Red Sox, scoring 25 home runs with a .299 batting percentage and bringing in 72 runs.

Jarren Duran has contributed power and reliability to the lineup with a .291 average, 143 hits, and 14 home runs.

Boston Red Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tyler O'NeillOFLeg injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Justin SlatenRHPElbow injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 15, 2024Zach EflinNick Pivetta

Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

The Baltimore Orioles have outscored the Boston Red Sox in their previous five meetings head-to-head, winning four of those meetings. The Orioles consistently perform better than the Red Sox. In four of their wins, they scored six runs or more, which shows how strong their offense is. Through an 8-3 win on May 29, 2024, the Red Sox proved that they can compete with the Orioles if their offense is on point. Because of this, the Orioles may have the upper hand coming into the meeting, particularly if they can keep up their recent string of high-scoring games. The Red Sox, on the other hand, can get back on track and make this a close game if their bats spring alive.

DateResults
May 30, 2024Orioles 6-1 Red Sox
May 29, 2024Red Sox 8-3 Orioles
May 27, 2024Orioles 11-3 Red Sox
Apr 12, 2024Orioles 9-4 Red Sox
Apr 11, 2024Orioles 7-5 Red Sox

