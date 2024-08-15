The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Boston Red Sox to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.
The Orioles are currently in second place in the AL East with a 70–50 record overall and a strong 34–26 record at home. Their offense has been strong; they score 5.05 runs per game on average, which is third in the league.
However, the Red Sox are close to them in the third spot in the division. They have a 63-55 record overall and a great 34-24 record on the road. The Red Sox offense has been almost as good. They score 4.97 runs per game, which ranks them fourth in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MASN, NESN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to battle in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|August 15, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
This season, Anthony Santander has hit 36 home runs with a .243 batting average and driven in 80 runs, helping the Orioles' offense.
Gunnar Henderson, with a .287 average, a .372 on-base percentage, and a .547 slugging percentage, has served as a reliable power hitter.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Heston Kjerstad
|LF
|Concussion issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
Boston Red Sox team news
Rafael Devers served as a key offensive force for the Red Sox, scoring 25 home runs with a .299 batting percentage and bringing in 72 runs.
Jarren Duran has contributed power and reliability to the lineup with a .291 average, 143 hits, and 14 home runs.
Boston Red Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|Leg injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Justin Slaten
|RHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 15, 2024
|Zach Eflin
|Nick Pivetta
Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
The Baltimore Orioles have outscored the Boston Red Sox in their previous five meetings head-to-head, winning four of those meetings. The Orioles consistently perform better than the Red Sox. In four of their wins, they scored six runs or more, which shows how strong their offense is. Through an 8-3 win on May 29, 2024, the Red Sox proved that they can compete with the Orioles if their offense is on point. Because of this, the Orioles may have the upper hand coming into the meeting, particularly if they can keep up their recent string of high-scoring games. The Red Sox, on the other hand, can get back on track and make this a close game if their bats spring alive.
|Date
|Results
|May 30, 2024
|Orioles 6-1 Red Sox
|May 29, 2024
|Red Sox 8-3 Orioles
|May 27, 2024
|Orioles 11-3 Red Sox
|Apr 12, 2024
|Orioles 9-4 Red Sox
|Apr 11, 2024
|Orioles 7-5 Red Sox