The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Boston Red Sox to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.

The Orioles are currently in second place in the AL East with a 70–50 record overall and a strong 34–26 record at home. Their offense has been strong; they score 5.05 runs per game on average, which is third in the league.

However, the Red Sox are close to them in the third spot in the division. They have a 63-55 record overall and a great 34-24 record on the road. The Red Sox offense has been almost as good. They score 4.97 runs per game, which ranks them fourth in the league.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN, NESN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to battle in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 15, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date August 15, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

This season, Anthony Santander has hit 36 home runs with a .243 batting average and driven in 80 runs, helping the Orioles' offense.

Gunnar Henderson, with a .287 average, a .372 on-base percentage, and a .547 slugging percentage, has served as a reliable power hitter.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jordan Westburg INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Heston Kjerstad LF Concussion issue Out, 10-Day IL

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafael Devers served as a key offensive force for the Red Sox, scoring 25 home runs with a .299 batting percentage and bringing in 72 runs.

Jarren Duran has contributed power and reliability to the lineup with a .291 average, 143 hits, and 14 home runs.

Boston Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Tyler O'Neill OF Leg injury Out, 10-Day IL Justin Slaten RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 15, 2024 Zach Eflin Nick Pivetta

Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

The Baltimore Orioles have outscored the Boston Red Sox in their previous five meetings head-to-head, winning four of those meetings. The Orioles consistently perform better than the Red Sox. In four of their wins, they scored six runs or more, which shows how strong their offense is. Through an 8-3 win on May 29, 2024, the Red Sox proved that they can compete with the Orioles if their offense is on point. Because of this, the Orioles may have the upper hand coming into the meeting, particularly if they can keep up their recent string of high-scoring games. The Red Sox, on the other hand, can get back on track and make this a close game if their bats spring alive.

Date Results May 30, 2024 Orioles 6-1 Red Sox May 29, 2024 Red Sox 8-3 Orioles May 27, 2024 Orioles 11-3 Red Sox Apr 12, 2024 Orioles 9-4 Red Sox Apr 11, 2024 Orioles 7-5 Red Sox

