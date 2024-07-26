How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the San Diego Padres to open a thrilling MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT. The San Diego Padres want to beat the Baltimore Orioles and make it five games in a row that they win.

The Baltimore Orioles have 160 home runs, which is an average of 1.6 per game. They have a 61-41 overall record and a 30-22 home record.

While San Diego is 55–50 overall and 29–22 on the road, they do best in games with a lot of runs, winning 40 of the 45 times they score five or more.

On Friday, these two sides will clash with each other for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres is set to take place on July 26, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date July 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

Gunnar Henderson has hit .284 and has been responsible for 19 doubles, 5 triples, along with 28 home runs for the Orioles.

Anthony Santander has performed great lately. In his last ten games, he's hit 14 home runs and driven in 10 runs.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Danny Coulombe LHP Elbow inflammation Out, 60-Day IL John Means LHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL Félix Bautista RHP UCL injury Out, 60-Day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar has 33 extra-base hits, which is second on the Padres. He has hit 17 doubles in addition to 16 home runs.

Kyle Higashioka has been hitting well lately. He has hit 10 for 32 including two doubles, three home runs, along with 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Fernando Tatis OF Stress in quad Out, 10-Day IL Wandy Peralta RP Adductor Out, 15-Day IL Luis Patiño RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 26, 2024 Grayson Rodriguez Adam Mazur

Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Padres and the Orioles are likely to have an exciting game this coming weekend. The Padres have won three of these games, including a convincing 10–3 win on August 16, 2023, especially a 5-2 success on August 17, 2023. But the Orioles have shown they can fight by beating them 4-1 on August 15, 2023, and 8-5 on July 31, 2019. Both teams have the ability to score a lot of runs, so this game is likely to be very exciting. The Padres will be trying to build on their recent winning streak, while the Orioles will be trying to take advantage of their home-field edge.

Date Results Aug 17, 2023 Padres 5-2 Orioles Aug 16, 2023 Padres 10-3 Orioles Aug 15, 2023 Orioles 4-1 Padres Jul 31, 2019 Orioles 8-5 Padres Jul 30, 2019 Padres 8-1Orioles

