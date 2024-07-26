The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the San Diego Padres to open a thrilling MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT. The San Diego Padres want to beat the Baltimore Orioles and make it five games in a row that they win.
The Baltimore Orioles have 160 home runs, which is an average of 1.6 per game. They have a 61-41 overall record and a 30-22 home record.
While San Diego is 55–50 overall and 29–22 on the road, they do best in games with a lot of runs, winning 40 of the 45 times they score five or more.
On Friday, these two sides will clash with each other for the first time this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MASN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The high-voltage MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres is set to take place on July 26, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Baltimore Orioles vs San Diego Padres team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
Gunnar Henderson has hit .284 and has been responsible for 19 doubles, 5 triples, along with 28 home runs for the Orioles.
Anthony Santander has performed great lately. In his last ten games, he's hit 14 home runs and driven in 10 runs.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Danny Coulombe
|LHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
|John Means
|LHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Félix Bautista
|RHP
|UCL injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar has 33 extra-base hits, which is second on the Padres. He has hit 17 doubles in addition to 16 home runs.
Kyle Higashioka has been hitting well lately. He has hit 10 for 32 including two doubles, three home runs, along with 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress in quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Wandy Peralta
|RP
|Adductor
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Luis Patiño
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 26, 2024
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Adam Mazur
Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Padres and the Orioles are likely to have an exciting game this coming weekend. The Padres have won three of these games, including a convincing 10–3 win on August 16, 2023, especially a 5-2 success on August 17, 2023. But the Orioles have shown they can fight by beating them 4-1 on August 15, 2023, and 8-5 on July 31, 2019. Both teams have the ability to score a lot of runs, so this game is likely to be very exciting. The Padres will be trying to build on their recent winning streak, while the Orioles will be trying to take advantage of their home-field edge.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 17, 2023
|Padres 5-2 Orioles
|Aug 16, 2023
|Padres 10-3 Orioles
|Aug 15, 2023
|Orioles 4-1 Padres
|Jul 31, 2019
|Orioles 8-5 Padres
|Jul 30, 2019
|Padres 8-1Orioles