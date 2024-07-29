The Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays to open a high-voltage MLB battle on July 29, 2024, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT at Orioles' home ground.
The Baltimore Orioles are currently in first place in the AL East. They have a great overall record of 62–43 and a great home record of 31–24. The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, are having a tough time. They are fifth in their division with a record of 49–56 overall and 23–28 on the road.
The Orioles are third in the league in runs scored (4.97), ninth in the league in batting average (.252), and twelfth within on-base percentage (.315).
On the other hand, the Blue Jays are very far behind. They are twenty-fifth in runs scored (4.09), twenty-first in batting average (.238), and fourteenth within on-base percentage (.311).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: SNET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB action on July 29, 2024, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
Gunnar Henderson has a .283 batting average, which is the best on the Orioles. He has the fifth most home runs and the twenty-first most RBIs in Major League Baseball. Henderson has hit safely in four straight games coming into this game. However, in his last five games, he has only hit .211 with a double, four walks, and an RBI.
Additionally, Anthony Santander has shown his power by hitting 29 home runs and driving in 68 runs, which is the most on the team. In the big leagues, Santander is fourth within home runs and thirteenth in RBIs.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Danny Coulombe
|LHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
|John Means
|LHP
|Elbow injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit 19 home runs, driven in 64 runs, and scored a team-high hitting average of .301. With 21 RBIs, Guerrero is the 21st-best hitter in Major League Baseball. He has hit safely in nine of the last ten games, going .472 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks, and 10 RBIs.
George Springer is up to bat .227 with 40 walks, 13 home runs, 15 doubles, and one triple.
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Bo Bichette
|INF
|Right calf strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Jordan Romano
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 60-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Zach Eflin
|Yariel Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, this upcoming game between the Orioles and the Blue Jays looks like it will be close. The Orioles have the upper hand, winning three during the last five games. Two of the most memorable wins were a 10-1 victory on June 5 as well as a 7-2 win on June 4. But the Blue Jays have shown they are tough by getting a close victory on June 6 along with scores of 6–5 and 3-2. The Orioles could have the upper hand because of their strong offense and present standings, but the Blue Jays' latest wins show that they can challenge the leaders in their division.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 06, 2024
|Blue Jays 6-5 Orioles
|Jun 06, 2024
|Blue Jays 3-2 Orioles
|Jun 05, 2024
|Orioles 10-1 Blue Jays
|Jun 04, 2024
|Orioles 7-2 Blue Jays
|May 15, 2024
|Orioles 3-2 Blue Jays