The Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants to start a thrilling MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.
The Baltimore Orioles are fifth in the league with an average of 4.87 runs scored per game. In addition to their strong .249 batting average, which ranks ninth, this team's high run creation shows how consistent they are at the plate overall. Their .315 on-base percentage, which ranks 12th, also shows that they can get on base and make chances to score.
The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are not as good offensively; they only score 4.23 runs per game on average (19th). Their batting average is .239, and their on-base percentage is .306 (both 20th) shows that they have a group that has trouble getting on base and scoring runs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: MASN2, NSBA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Baltimore Orioles will battle with the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 17, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.
|Date
|September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT
|Venue
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants team news
Baltimore Orioles team news
Anthony Santander has 41 home runs with 95 RBIs, but his .240 batting average suggests instability.
Gunnar Henderson is a balanced offensive threat with a .281 average, and a .366 on-base percentage, with a .538 slugging.
Corbin Burnes has a great 3.06 earned run average and has won 14 games while losing 8.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jordan Westburg
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Ryan Mountcastle
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Francisco Giants team news
Matt Chapman has 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .248 batting average.
Heliot Ramos hits .267 including a .322 on-base percentage and .466 slugging, showing his capacity to drive the ball.
Ryan Walker's 1.82 earned run average and 9-3 record indicate his dependability and skill in important games for the team.
San Francisco Giants injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Robbie Ray
|LHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Kyle Harrison
|LHP
|Left shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 17, 2024
|Albert Suarez
|Blake Snell
Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants have always been closely matched, with both sides showing signs of being strong. The last time these two teams performed, was in June 2023, the Orioles won two of the three games, including an 8-3 win that showed how good their offense could be. However, the Giants additionally showed that they can shut down Baltimore's lineup, as shown by their 4-0 win in that game. The Giants have historically dominated the Orioles during 2019, claiming both games by large scores (8-1 and 8-2). However, the Orioles are now different, which makes this upcoming matchup hard to predict. The Orioles may have a slight edge because of their recent success and better offense, but the Giants' pitchers could still make the difference.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 04, 2023
|Orioles 8-3 Giants
|Jun 03, 2023
|Giants 4-0 Orioles
|Jun 02, 2023
|Orioles 3-2 Giants
|Jun 02, 2019
|Giants 8-1 Orioles
|Jun 01, 2019
|Giants 8-2 Orioles