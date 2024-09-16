Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants to start a thrilling MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT.

The Baltimore Orioles are fifth in the league with an average of 4.87 runs scored per game. In addition to their strong .249 batting average, which ranks ninth, this team's high run creation shows how consistent they are at the plate overall. Their .315 on-base percentage, which ranks 12th, also shows that they can get on base and make chances to score.

The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are not as good offensively; they only score 4.23 runs per game on average (19th). Their batting average is .239, and their on-base percentage is .306 (both 20th) shows that they have a group that has trouble getting on base and scoring runs.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: MASN2, NSBA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Baltimore Orioles will battle with the San Francisco Giants in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 17, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs San Francisco Giants team news

Baltimore Orioles team news

Anthony Santander has 41 home runs with 95 RBIs, but his .240 batting average suggests instability.

Gunnar Henderson is a balanced offensive threat with a .281 average, and a .366 on-base percentage, with a .538 slugging.

Corbin Burnes has a great 3.06 earned run average and has won 14 games while losing 8.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jordan Westburg INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Ryan Mountcastle INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Matt Chapman has 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .248 batting average.

Heliot Ramos hits .267 including a .322 on-base percentage and .466 slugging, showing his capacity to drive the ball.

Ryan Walker's 1.82 earned run average and 9-3 record indicate his dependability and skill in important games for the team.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Robbie Ray LHP Left hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL Kyle Harrison LHP Left shoulder inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 17, 2024 Albert Suarez Blake Snell

Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants have always been closely matched, with both sides showing signs of being strong. The last time these two teams performed, was in June 2023, the Orioles won two of the three games, including an 8-3 win that showed how good their offense could be. However, the Giants additionally showed that they can shut down Baltimore's lineup, as shown by their 4-0 win in that game. The Giants have historically dominated the Orioles during 2019, claiming both games by large scores (8-1 and 8-2). However, the Orioles are now different, which makes this upcoming matchup hard to predict. The Orioles may have a slight edge because of their recent success and better offense, but the Giants' pitchers could still make the difference.

Date Results Jun 04, 2023 Orioles 8-3 Giants Jun 03, 2023 Giants 4-0 Orioles Jun 02, 2023 Orioles 3-2 Giants Jun 02, 2019 Giants 8-1 Orioles Jun 01, 2019 Giants 8-2 Orioles

