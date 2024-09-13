How to watch the CFB game between Oklahoma and Tulane, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage CFB game between the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave is set to take place on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

The Sooners are ranked fifth in the SEC with a 2-0 record, while the Green Wave are ranked eighth in the American Athletic Conference with a 1-1 record.

Oklahoma has been good on both ends of the ball; they score 33.5 points each game and give up only 7.5 points per game. Tulane, on the other hand, has a faster offense that scores 39.5 points each game, but their defense has been weaker, giving up 17 points for each game on average.

The Sooners' balanced attack has worked well, putting up 325.5 yards each game, whereas the Green Wave's offensive power has been on display, putting up 499.5 yards per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tulane vs Oklahoma CFB game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma vs Tulane: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave will meet in a highly anticipated CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma vs Tulane on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Oklahoma vs Tulane team news

Oklahoma team news

This season, Jackson Arnold has become a big part of the Sooners' offense. He has thrown for 315 passing yards, scored six touchdowns, and only been picked off once. His completion rate is 63.2%. Arnold has also helped by being mobile; in two games, he ran for 62 yards.

Deion Burks has been very good as a receiver in 2024. He has caught 15 passes over 89 yards along with three touchdowns out of 19 targets in two games.

Taylor Tatum is performing great for the Sooners' running backs. He has run for 72 yards and scored one touchdown on just five touches, which is an excellent rate of 14.4 yards per carry throughout two games.

Tulane team news

Makhi Hughes has run for 187 yards and gained two touchdowns in two games, which is an average of 93.5 yards for each game. Hughes has also helped with passing; he has caught five passes over 37 yards.

Darian Mensah has done a good job at quarterback. In two games, he has thrown for 547 yards (273.5 yards each game), completed 70.7% of his passes, scored four touchdowns, and picked off one pass.

Mario Williams has 10 catches for 252 yards, which is 126 yards per game, but he hasn't scored yet.

