How to watch today's Oklahoma vs Houston CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Oklahoma and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Houston Cougars to start a thrilling CFB battle on September 07, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT.

The Sooners, who are placed eighth in the SEC right now, have a strong offense and a strong defense. So far, Oklahoma has performed very well, scoring 51.0 points for each game and letting opponents score only 3.0 points per game. They also gain 391.0 yards per game.

On the other hand, the Cougars, who are placed 15th within the Big 12, are having trouble scoring just 7 points per game and defending 27.0 points per game.

Oklahoma vs Houston: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars are scheduled to meet in a highly anticipated CFB clash on September 07, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma vs Houston on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Sec Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Oklahoma vs Houston team news

Oklahoma team news

Dillon Gabriel had a great season last year, throwing for 3,660 yards and making 69.3% of all of his passes (266-over-384). It took him 281.5 yards for each game with 30 touchdowns to throw 6 interceptions. Gabriel gained 373 rushing yards and earned 12 touchdowns while running the ball 93 times.

Gavin Sawchuk additionally had a great season. He ran 120 times over 744 yards, which is 57.2 yards per game, and scored nine touchdowns.

Drake Stoops grabbed 84 of 108 passes last season, added 962 yards (74.0 per game), and made 10 touchdowns.

Houston team news

Donovan Smith passed 22 touchdowns and 233.4 yards per game last year. Besides that, he ran for 428 yards and scored six scores.

Parker Jenkins ran for 38.7 yards per game on average and earned three touchdowns on the ground.

Sam Brown enjoyed a great season. He caught three receiving touchdowns and averaged 67.9 yards per game.

