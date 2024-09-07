How to watch today's Ohio State vs Western Michigan CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between Ohio State and Western Michigan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos to open an electrifying CFB battle on September 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

This season, Ohio State has been great. They are eighth in the Big Ten and score an amazing 52.0 points for each game while letting just 6.0 points for each game slip. Their offense is working well; each game they get 404.0 yards.

Western Michigan, on the other hand, has had a tough season. They are 12th in the MAC and score only 14.0 points for each game while giving up 28.0 points each game. However, the Broncos' offense has only managed 267.0 total yards for each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Michigan vs Ohio State CFB game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Western Michigan: Date and kick-off time

The highly anticipated CFB clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Western Michigan Broncos will happen on September 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio.

Date September 07, 2024 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Western Michigan on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Ohio State vs Western Michigan team news

Ohio State team news

Kyle McCord had a great season last year, throwing for 3,170 passing yards and averaging 243.8 yards for each game. He was able to complete 65.8% of his passes, throwing 24 touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson made a big difference on the ground, where he ran for 926 yards for 156 carries, an average of 71.2 yards for each game, as well as scored 11 touchdowns. Besides that, he caught 19 passes over 229 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a great receiver. He caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards, which is an average of 93.2 yards per game, and scored 14 touchdowns for 117 targets.

Western Michigan team news

Hayden Wolff finished 65.5% of his passes last year, completing 1505 passes for 1505 yards along with eight touchdowns.

Jalen Buckley was great in the running game. He ran for 83.6 yards per game and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has been targeted 9.2 times for each game and caught passes for 691 receiving yards along with a score.

