The Oakland Athletics are set to host the Seattle Mariners to open some thrilling MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.
As far as a head-to-head record goes, the Oakland Athletics are 59-78 (33-35 at home), while the Seattle Mariners are 69-68 (28-40 away).
This season, both sides have had trouble scoring. The Athletics score 4.09 runs for each game, ranking them 25th in MLB. The Mariners score 3.97 runs for each game, which is 26th, just behind the Athletics. Additionally, Oakland is slightly better than Seattle at hitting, with a .234 average (24th in MLB) in contrast to .216 (30th in MLB).
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NSCA, ROOTS
Streaming service: FuboTV
Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans to watch the entire MLB season. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games. You can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Oakland Athletics will square off against the Seattle Mariners in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, California.
|Date
|September 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT
|Venue
|Oakland Coliseum
|Location
|Oakland, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners team news
Oakland Athletics team news
Brent Rooker has 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, and a .295 batting average. Rooker is ranked 11th in RBIs among all MLB batters and seventh in home runs. He has a hot streak, hitting .476 with a double, three home runs, three walks, and 5 RBIs in five games.
JJ Bleday has contributed 36 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 55 walks, and a .248 batting average. He ranks 51st in major league home homers and 102nd in RBIs.
Lawrence Butler is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 28 walks.
Oakland Athletics injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury status
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Tyler Soderstrom
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Seattle Mariners team news
Randy Arozarena has 26 doubles, Eighteen home runs, with 62 walks while batting .217. In the majors, he ranks 74th within home runs and 137th in RBIs.
This season, Cal Raleigh leads his team with twenty-seven home runs and 80 RBIs, placing 20th and 22nd, respectively.
Justin Turner has 18 doubles and nine home runs, with 45 walks and a batting average of .251. Turner is on a 2-game hitting run and has hit .250 in his previous five games with 2 home runs, a single walk, and three RBIs.
Seattle Mariners injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury status
|Gregory Santos
|RHP
|Right biceps inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Yimi García
|RHP
|Right elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 02, 2024
|Osvaldo Bido
|Logan Gilbert
Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, this game between the Athletics and the Mariners could be very close. In their last five games against them, the Mariners won three, with two close wins (3-0 on the 7th of June 2024 and 4-3 on the 5th of June 2024), showing that they can win close games. But the Athletics showed they can come back, as shown by their 8-1 victory on May 12th, 2024, and their close 2-1 win on June 6th, 2024. Both teams have had times when they threw well and hit the ball at the right time, which means that this game could again come down to which team takes advantage of crucial chances. Given their last two games' proximity, this one should be just as close, and either team could win.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 07, 2024
|Mariners 3-0 Athletics
|Jun 06, 2024
|Athletics 2-1 Mariners
|Jun 05, 2024
|Mariners 4-3 Athletics
|May 13, 2024
|Mariners 8-4 Athletics
|May 12, 2024
|Athletics 8-1 Mariners