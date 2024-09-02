Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners

The Oakland Athletics are set to host the Seattle Mariners to open some thrilling MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

As far as a head-to-head record goes, the Oakland Athletics are 59-78 (33-35 at home), while the Seattle Mariners are 69-68 (28-40 away).

This season, both sides have had trouble scoring. The Athletics score 4.09 runs for each game, ranking them 25th in MLB. The Mariners score 3.97 runs for each game, which is 26th, just behind the Athletics. Additionally, Oakland is slightly better than Seattle at hitting, with a .234 average (24th in MLB) in contrast to .216 (30th in MLB).

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NSCA, ROOTS

Streaming service: FuboTV

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans to watch the entire MLB season. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games. You can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Oakland Athletics will square off against the Seattle Mariners in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, California.

Date September 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT Venue Oakland Coliseum Location Oakland, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners team news

Oakland Athletics team news

Brent Rooker has 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, and a .295 batting average. Rooker is ranked 11th in RBIs among all MLB batters and seventh in home runs. He has a hot streak, hitting .476 with a double, three home runs, three walks, and 5 RBIs in five games.

JJ Bleday has contributed 36 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 55 walks, and a .248 batting average. He ranks 51st in major league home homers and 102nd in RBIs.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 28 walks.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player Position Injury Injury status Esteury Ruiz OF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Tyler Soderstrom INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Randy Arozarena has 26 doubles, Eighteen home runs, with 62 walks while batting .217. In the majors, he ranks 74th within home runs and 137th in RBIs.

This season, Cal Raleigh leads his team with twenty-seven home runs and 80 RBIs, placing 20th and 22nd, respectively.

Justin Turner has 18 doubles and nine home runs, with 45 walks and a batting average of .251. Turner is on a 2-game hitting run and has hit .250 in his previous five games with 2 home runs, a single walk, and three RBIs.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury status Gregory Santos RHP Right biceps inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Yimi García RHP Right elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 02, 2024 Osvaldo Bido Logan Gilbert

Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, this game between the Athletics and the Mariners could be very close. In their last five games against them, the Mariners won three, with two close wins (3-0 on the 7th of June 2024 and 4-3 on the 5th of June 2024), showing that they can win close games. But the Athletics showed they can come back, as shown by their 8-1 victory on May 12th, 2024, and their close 2-1 win on June 6th, 2024. Both teams have had times when they threw well and hit the ball at the right time, which means that this game could again come down to which team takes advantage of crucial chances. Given their last two games' proximity, this one should be just as close, and either team could win.

Date Results Jun 07, 2024 Mariners 3-0 Athletics Jun 06, 2024 Athletics 2-1 Mariners Jun 05, 2024 Mariners 4-3 Athletics May 13, 2024 Mariners 8-4 Athletics May 12, 2024 Athletics 8-1 Mariners

More MLB news and coverage