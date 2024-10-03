How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics NBA Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nuggets vs Celtics NBA Preseason game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Denver Nuggets kick off their 2024-25 season in Abu Dhabi with two preseason matchups against the Boston Celtics on October 4th and October 6th.

This summer, the Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a move that many believe was a misstep. Keeping the seasoned forward would have been beneficial, or at least they could have pursued Klay Thompson, who signed with Dallas. On the bright side, the Nuggets added former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who is sure to infuse toughness into their backcourt.

Of course, Nikola Jokic remains a crucial part of the team, and the reigning best player in the world is eager to reclaim his throne after last year's disappointing exit in the Western Conference semifinals. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will need to step up, as both players had seasons that fell short of expectations.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics finally clinched the title they had been pursuing for years, and they earned it. After a hard-fought journey, they brought the trophy back to TD Garden by defeating Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics NBA preseason game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

Denver Nuggets will take on Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 12 pm ET/ 9 pm PT, at Emirates Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Date Friday, October 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 12 pm ET/ 9 pm PT Venue Emirates Arena Location Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: NBA Network

NBA Network Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Unfortunately, the Nuggets aren't in the best shape to push the pace in Abu Dhabi. Peyton Watson is struggling with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to see action, possibly missing the entire preseason. Vlatko Cancar is coming back from a torn ACL, and while Hunter Tyson could contribute in transition from time to time, it's not his primary strength.

The Nuggets' starting lineup is expected to see some action in Abu Dhabi during the preseason matchup. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic will all return to the starting five, with Christian Braun likely joining them initially. Braun adds defensive versatility, off-ball movement, shooting, and playmaking, making him a suitable replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Braun will face a significant challenge against top-tier players like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White—the best perimeter quartet in the NBA, which was instrumental in the Celtics' championship run. After practice last week, Michael Malone mentioned that the choice for the starting shooting guard will depend on fit and complementary skills as much as on talent.

Boston Celtics team news

The Celtics have kept their roster intact, with all key players remaining in Massachusetts. Jayson Tatum now has strong motivation to prove himself after missing much of the Olympic Games, despite being a champion in the NBA. Alongside him, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of the squad are all geared up for the season ahead.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/03/24 Denver Nuggets 115-109 Boston Celtics NBA 20/01/24 Boston Celtics 100-102 Denver Nuggets NBA 02/01/23 Denver Nuggets 123-111 Boston Celtics NBA 12/11/22 Boston Celtics 131-112 Denver Nuggets NBA 21/03/22 Denver Nuggets 104-124 Boston Celtics NBA

More NBA news and coverage