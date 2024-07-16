How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets, including how to watch and team news.

The Denver Nuggets are ready to meet the Charlotte Hornets in a high-voltage NBA Summer League battle on July 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Hornets have a huge edge in points each game, averaging 94 to the Nuggets' 79.5. Their better rebounding (40 per game compared to 30 for the Nuggets) helps them score more points.

In terms of assists, the Hornets average 22 per game, while the Nuggets only average 17.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, have a small edge in steals, with 6 per game in contrast to the Hornets' 5.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA action between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets is set to take place on July 16, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Trey Alexander plays well defensively with 0.5 blocks and four assists per game.

DaRon Holmes II averages seven rebounds per game.

Julian Strawther averages an amazing 28.5 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets Team News

Nick Smith Jr. averages 24 points a game, improving his team's scoring.

Banks III defends the rim with 3 blocks per game.

Brandon Miller averages 8 rebounds and Zavier Simpson averages 10 assists.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets in NBA matchups: