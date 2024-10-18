How to watch and listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) are set to clash with their Big Ten rivals, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3), on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and kick-off time

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on Wisconsin Badgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers team news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch spearheads the Northwestern Wildcats' aerial offense. He has connected on 53.5% of his throws, amassing 726 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. His primary targets in the receiving corps include senior wide receivers Bryce Kirtz (25 catches for 391 yards) and A.J. Henning (34 receptions for 357 yards and three TDs).

On the ground, senior running back Cam Porter leads the rushing attack with 59 carries for 272 yards and five touchdowns. In terms of injuries, Kicker Jack Olsen (31 points) is questionable due to a lower-body issue.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

The visitors has been driven by sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has stepped in admirably following the injury to Tyler Van Dyke. Hailing from Texas, Locke has connected on 59.5% of his passes, accumulating 904 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. His main targets in the passing game include junior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (11 catches for 287 yards and two TDs) and freshman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (14 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs).

On the ground, senior running back Tawee Walker leads the charge with 81 rushes for 439 yards and nine touchdowns, while sophomore running back Cade Yacamelli has contributed with 30 carries for 264 yards and one touchdown.

In terms of injuries, wide receiver Will Pauling (25 catches for 251 yards and two TDs) is listed as questionable due to an upper-body issue, and wide receiver Bryson Green (12 receptions for 154 yards) is also questionable with a knee injury.

