How to watch and listen today's Northwestern Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Northwestern vs Duke CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) welcome the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday at Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility as college football action continues into Week 2.

Both Duke and Northwestern secured victories last week, though neither team delivered an overly convincing performance.

The Blue Devils maintained control throughout their game against FCS opponent Elon, turning a 10-0 halftime advantage into a 19-0 cushion by the fourth quarter, eventually cruising to a 26-3 win. While the result was clear, the performance lacked spark.

On the other hand, the Wildcats found themselves in a tight battle with Miami (OH), only breaking through with a third-quarter touchdown, narrowly edging out a 13-6 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen CFB game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Blue Devils in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Friday, September 6, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Fubo's most affordable tier, which costs $79.99 per month, includes most channels that broadcast high-profile college football games including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Elite plan, which costs $99.99 per month, includes the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Northwestern Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream college football games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils team news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

The Wildcats are determined to show that their 2023 success wasn’t just a stroke of luck by aiming for another bowl game in 2024. Their 13-6 opening win over Miami (OH) was a step in the right direction, even if it lacked conviction. Playing in their temporary lakeside stadium, Northwestern has plenty of room for growth after Week 1, especially in the passing game.

With Mike Wright taking over at quarterback after transferring in, he managed only 178 yards through the air. Wide receiver depth remains a concern, as Bryce Kirtz was the only player to top 35 receiving yards. Against stronger opposition, this could become a real issue. However, Wright’s mobility was a bright spot—he led the team with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown.

An offensive line returning three starters helped Northwestern rack up 150 rushing yards overall. While Wright and Cam Porter can create opportunities on the ground, the question remains whether the passing attack can evolve enough to prevent defenses from stacking the box.

On the defensive side, Northwestern looked solid, building on last year’s performance. They forced two turnovers and held the Redhawks to just 40 rushing yards, continuing their strong defensive efforts.

Duke Blue Devils team news

In one outing, Maalik Murphy threw for 291 yards (averaging 291.0 per game), with two touchdowns, one interception, and completed 65% of his passes.

In the air attack, Eli Pancol scored once, pulling in seven receptions for 81 yards (81.0 per game). Meanwhile, Jordan Moore collected seven catches, amassing 112 yards (112.0 per game) without finding the end zone.

On the ground, Jaquez Moore managed 24 yards (24.0 per game) and punched in a touchdown.

More college football news and coverage