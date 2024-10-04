How to watch and listen to Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) to Memorial Stadium for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and kick-off time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Rutgers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
|Date
|Saturday, October 5, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Memorial Stadium
|Location
|Lincoln, Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FS1
- Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color analyst)
Streaming service: FuboTV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE) | Home: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key players
Nebraska Cornhuskers team news
Dylan Raiola has been a driving force behind the Cornhuskers' offense this season, amassing 1,211 passing yards along with nine touchdown passes, two interceptions, and an impressive 70.2% completion rate. In his five games in 2024, Isaiah Neyor has been targeted 28 times, securing 17 receptions for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
Dante Dowdell has bolstered the Cornhuskers' attack by rushing for 277 yards (averaging 55.4 yards per game) and scoring four rushing touchdowns. Another key player in the Cornhuskers' offense, Jahmal Banks, has recorded 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 20 catches.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news
Scarlet Knights Running Back, Kyle Monangai has rushed for 589 yards (147.3 per game) and found the end zone six times. Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 761 yards (190.3 per game) with a completion rate of 61.5%, tallying seven touchdown passes against one interception over four games.
On the ground, Kaliakmanis has yet to score a rushing touchdown, accumulating 67 yards. Samuel Brown V has rushed for 172 yards (43 yards per game) and crossed the goal line three times in four contests.
