The No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face off against the Northern Iowa Panthers in an electrifying CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 2-0 and placed fourth in the Big Ten right now. The Northern Iowa Panthers, on the other hand, have a 0-0 record.

Nebraska's offense has been strong this season. They score 34.0 points for each game and gain 423.5 yards overall per game.

Northern Iowa, on the other hand, has scored 26 points and gained 406 yards per game on average.

Nebraska vs Northern Iowa: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Iowa Panthers will meet in an epic CFB game on September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date September 14, 2024 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska vs Northern Iowa on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Nebraska vs Northern Iowa team news

Nebraska team news

Dylan Raiola has become a big part of the Cornhuskers' offense this season. He has thrown for 423 yards, scored three touchdowns, and not picked off anything. His completion rate is 73.7%.

In two games, Dante Dowdell has run for 129 yards and scored three touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Isaiah Neyor continues to be a great target in the passing game, catching 10 of 14 targets over 152 yards along with a touchdown.

Northern Iowa team news

Edwards has been very strong on the ground. He has run for 315 yards and scored two touchdowns for an average of 157.5 yards each game.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has additionally made a big difference. In two games, he ran for 186 yards (93.0 for each game) and scored two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 39 yards and scored another touchdown.

Aidan Dunne has thrown for 215 yards, or 107.5 yards per game. He has completed 54.8% of his passes, thrown three touchdowns, and not picked off anyone in two games. Also, Dunne has gained 25 yards by running, but he hasn't scored a touchdown yet.

