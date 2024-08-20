Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Colorado Rockies to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at the Nationals' home ground.

The Nationals are fourth within the NL East with a record of 56–69 overall and 28–32 at home, which is a little below average.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are fifth within the NL West with a record of 46-79 and the worst road mark in the league (17-46).

The Nationals score 4.24 runs per game, which is 19th in the league, and the Rockies score 4.27 runs per game, which is slightly higher and 17th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: MASN, COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies will meet in a thrilling MLB action on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.

Date August 20, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, DC.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies team news

Washington Nationals team news

This season, CJ Abrams is hitting 17 home runs with a .248 batting average with 59 RBIs, proving his power but inconsistent performance.

Luis Garcia Jr. has excelled at the plate with a .291 batting average, and a .326 on-base percentage, with a .455 slugging percentage.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Right flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Michael Toglia has 20 home runs, a .222 batting average, with 45 RBIs, but he lacks consistency.

Brendan Rodgers' .277 batting average, .324 on-base percentage, along with .417 slugging percentage provide balanced offensive efficiency.

Brenton Doyle's 60 RBIs, 20 home runs, and .267 batting average have added depth to the Rockies' offense.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kris Bryant INF Back strain Out, 10-Day IL Dakota Hudson RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 20, 2024 DJ Herz Austin Gomber

Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Nationals and Rockies had close games, with the Nationals coming out on top slightly. The Nationals claimed four of those games, including one by a score of 2-1 on June 24, 2024, and another by a score of 11-5 on June 22, 2024. The Rockies won a game by a score of 8-7. On Jun 23, 2024, whereas on June 26, 2023, the Nationals beat the Rockies by a single run, giving them two close wins. Since these games were so close, the next one is likely to be just as competitive, with both teams trying to build on their skills and make up for losses from the past.

Date Results Jun 24, 2024 Nationals 2-1 Rockies Jun 23, 2024 Rockies 8-7 Nationals Jun 22, 2024 Nationals 11-5 Rockies Jul 26, 2023 Nationals 5-4 Rockies Ju 26, 2023 Nationals 6-5 Rockies

