The Washington Nationals are set to face the Colorado Rockies to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at the Nationals' home ground.
The Nationals are fourth within the NL East with a record of 56–69 overall and 28–32 at home, which is a little below average.
The Rockies, on the other hand, are fifth within the NL West with a record of 46-79 and the worst road mark in the league (17-46).
The Nationals score 4.24 runs per game, which is 19th in the league, and the Rockies score 4.27 runs per game, which is slightly higher and 17th in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: MASN, COLR
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies will meet in a thrilling MLB action on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.
|Date
|August 20, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington, DC.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies team news
Washington Nationals team news
This season, CJ Abrams is hitting 17 home runs with a .248 batting average with 59 RBIs, proving his power but inconsistent performance.
Luis Garcia Jr. has excelled at the plate with a .291 batting average, and a .326 on-base percentage, with a .455 slugging percentage.
Washington Nationals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Right flexor muscle strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies team news
Michael Toglia has 20 home runs, a .222 batting average, with 45 RBIs, but he lacks consistency.
Brendan Rodgers' .277 batting average, .324 on-base percentage, along with .417 slugging percentage provide balanced offensive efficiency.
Brenton Doyle's 60 RBIs, 20 home runs, and .267 batting average have added depth to the Rockies' offense.
Colorado Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kris Bryant
|INF
|Back strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Dakota Hudson
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 20, 2024
|DJ Herz
|Austin Gomber
Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Nationals and Rockies had close games, with the Nationals coming out on top slightly. The Nationals claimed four of those games, including one by a score of 2-1 on June 24, 2024, and another by a score of 11-5 on June 22, 2024. The Rockies won a game by a score of 8-7. On Jun 23, 2024, whereas on June 26, 2023, the Nationals beat the Rockies by a single run, giving them two close wins. Since these games were so close, the next one is likely to be just as competitive, with both teams trying to build on their skills and make up for losses from the past.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 24, 2024
|Nationals 2-1 Rockies
|Jun 23, 2024
|Rockies 8-7 Nationals
|Jun 22, 2024
|Nationals 11-5 Rockies
|Jul 26, 2023
|Nationals 5-4 Rockies
|Ju 26, 2023
|Nationals 6-5 Rockies