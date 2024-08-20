This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Trey Lipscomb #38 of the Washington NationalsGetty images
Watch Nationals vs Rockies live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Colorado Rockies to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at the Nationals' home ground.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Nationals are fourth within the NL East with a record of 56–69 overall and 28–32 at home, which is a little below average.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are fifth within the NL West with a record of 46-79 and the worst road mark in the league (17-46).

The Nationals score 4.24 runs per game, which is 19th in the league, and the Rockies score 4.27 runs per game, which is slightly higher and 17th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: MASN, COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Nationals vs Rockies on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies will meet in a thrilling MLB action on August 20, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.

DateAugust 20, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
VenueNationals Park
LocationWashington, DC.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies team news

Washington Nationals team news

This season, CJ Abrams is hitting 17 home runs with a .248 batting average with 59 RBIs, proving his power but inconsistent performance.

Luis Garcia Jr. has excelled at the plate with a .291 batting average, and a .326 on-base percentage, with a .455 slugging percentage.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Joey GalloINFHamstring injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Trevor WilliamsRHPRight flexor muscle strainOut, 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Michael Toglia has 20 home runs, a .222 batting average, with 45 RBIs, but he lacks consistency.

Brendan Rodgers' .277 batting average, .324 on-base percentage, along with .417 slugging percentage provide balanced offensive efficiency.

Brenton Doyle's 60 RBIs, 20 home runs, and .267 batting average have added depth to the Rockies' offense.

Colorado Rockies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Kris BryantINFBack strainOut, 10-Day IL
Dakota HudsonRHPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 20, 2024DJ HerzAustin Gomber

Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Nationals and Rockies had close games, with the Nationals coming out on top slightly. The Nationals claimed four of those games, including one by a score of 2-1 on June 24, 2024, and another by a score of 11-5 on June 22, 2024. The Rockies won a game by a score of 8-7. On Jun 23, 2024, whereas on June 26, 2023, the Nationals beat the Rockies by a single run, giving them two close wins. Since these games were so close, the next one is likely to be just as competitive, with both teams trying to build on their skills and make up for losses from the past.

DateResults
Jun 24, 2024Nationals 2-1 Rockies
Jun 23, 2024Rockies 8-7 Nationals
Jun 22, 2024Nationals 11-5 Rockies
Jul 26, 2023Nationals 5-4 Rockies
Ju 26, 2023Nationals 6-5 Rockies

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement