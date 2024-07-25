The Washington Nationals are set to face off against the San Diego Padres in a thrilling MLB clash on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 m ET/12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT.
The Padres score 4.48 runs per game, which is a little more than the Nationals' 4.16 runs per game and places them 13th in the league.
The Nationals have an 18th-place hitting average of .239. The Padres, on the other hand, have the second-best average in the league at.260.
The Padres have a better on-base percentage (.321), which ranks ninth, while the Nationals' is only .307, which ranks twenty-first.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.
|Date
|July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington, DC
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres team news
Washington Nationals team news
CJ Abrams has a .264 batting average, 98 hits, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs, which shows how consistently useful he is as an offensive player.
Dylan Floro is quite good on the mound. He has a 2.02 earned run average and a record of three wins along with two losses.
Washington Nationals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring
|Out, 10-day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Shoulder
|Out, 15-day IL
|Josiah Gray
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-day IL
|Mason Thompson
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-day IL
|Cade Cavalli
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-day IL
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar continues to be a great player. He has a .299 batting average, 106 hits, 15 home runs, and 60 RBIs.
Yu Darvish pitched well for his team, with a 3.19 earned run average, four wins, and three losses.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress in quad
|Out, 10-day IL
|Tom Cosgrove
|LHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Wandy Peralta
|RP
|Adductor
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Luis Patiño
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Joe Musgrove
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 25, 2024
|Patrick Corbin
|Dylan Cease
Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
Based on the last five games between these two teams, the Padres have regularly won with scores of 12–3, 4-0, 8–5, 9–7, and 7–6. The Padres will likely have the advantage in the upcoming game. Given that the Padres have recently won games with a lot of runs, it seems likely that their offense does very well against the Nationals' pitchers. Additionally, the Padres' consistent win margin, whether in big blowouts or close games, shows that they have the toughness and power to handle different game conditions.
|Date
|Results
|July 25, 2024
|Padres 12-3 Nationals
|Jul 24, 2024
|Padres 4-0 Nationals
|Jun 27, 2024
|Padres 8-5 Nationals
|Jun 26, 2024
|Padres 9-7 Nationals
|Jun 25, 2024
|Padres 7-6 Nationals