Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Listen to live play-by-play
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Nationals are set to face off against the San Diego Padres in a thrilling MLB clash on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 m ET/12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT.

The Padres score 4.48 runs per game, which is a little more than the Nationals' 4.16 runs per game and places them 13th in the league.

The Nationals have an 18th-place hitting average of .239. The Padres, on the other hand, have the second-best average in the league at.260.

The Padres have a better on-base percentage (.321), which ranks ninth, while the Nationals' is only .307, which ranks twenty-first.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.

DateJuly 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT
VenueNationals Park
LocationWashington, DC

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres team news

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has a .264 batting average, 98 hits, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs, which shows how consistently useful he is as an offensive player.

Dylan Floro is quite good on the mound. He has a 2.02 earned run average and a record of three wins along with two losses.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Joey GalloINFHamstringOut, 10-day IL
Trevor WilliamsRHPShoulderOut, 15-day IL
Josiah GrayRHPElbowOut, 60-day IL
Mason ThompsonRHPElbowOut, 60-day IL
Cade CavalliRHPElbowOut, 60-day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar continues to be a great player. He has a .299 batting average, 106 hits, 15 home runs, and 60 RBIs.

Yu Darvish pitched well for his team, with a 3.19 earned run average, four wins, and three losses.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Fernando TatisOFStress in quadOut, 10-day IL
Tom CosgroveLHPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Wandy PeraltaRPAdductorOut, 15-Day IL
Luis PatiñoRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
Joe MusgroveRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL

Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 25, 2024Patrick CorbinDylan Cease

Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Based on the last five games between these two teams, the Padres have regularly won with scores of 12–3, 4-0, 8–5, 9–7, and 7–6. The Padres will likely have the advantage in the upcoming game. Given that the Padres have recently won games with a lot of runs, it seems likely that their offense does very well against the Nationals' pitchers. Additionally, the Padres' consistent win margin, whether in big blowouts or close games, shows that they have the toughness and power to handle different game conditions.

DateResults
July 25, 2024Padres 12-3 Nationals
Jul 24, 2024Padres 4-0 Nationals
Jun 27, 2024Padres 8-5 Nationals
Jun 26, 2024Padres 9-7 Nationals
Jun 25, 2024Padres 7-6 Nationals

