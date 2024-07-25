Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Nationals are set to face off against the San Diego Padres in a thrilling MLB clash on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 m ET/12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT.

The Padres score 4.48 runs per game, which is a little more than the Nationals' 4.16 runs per game and places them 13th in the league.

The Nationals have an 18th-place hitting average of .239. The Padres, on the other hand, have the second-best average in the league at.260.

The Padres have a better on-base percentage (.321), which ranks ninth, while the Nationals' is only .307, which ranks twenty-first.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC.

Date July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 12:05 pm ET/9:05 am PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, DC

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres team news

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has a .264 batting average, 98 hits, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs, which shows how consistently useful he is as an offensive player.

Dylan Floro is quite good on the mound. He has a 2.02 earned run average and a record of three wins along with two losses.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring Out, 10-day IL Trevor Williams RHP Shoulder Out, 15-day IL Josiah Gray RHP Elbow Out, 60-day IL Mason Thompson RHP Elbow Out, 60-day IL Cade Cavalli RHP Elbow Out, 60-day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar continues to be a great player. He has a .299 batting average, 106 hits, 15 home runs, and 60 RBIs.

Yu Darvish pitched well for his team, with a 3.19 earned run average, four wins, and three losses.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Fernando Tatis OF Stress in quad Out, 10-day IL Tom Cosgrove LHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Wandy Peralta RP Adductor Out, 15-Day IL Luis Patiño RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL Joe Musgrove RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 25, 2024 Patrick Corbin Dylan Cease

Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

Based on the last five games between these two teams, the Padres have regularly won with scores of 12–3, 4-0, 8–5, 9–7, and 7–6. The Padres will likely have the advantage in the upcoming game. Given that the Padres have recently won games with a lot of runs, it seems likely that their offense does very well against the Nationals' pitchers. Additionally, the Padres' consistent win margin, whether in big blowouts or close games, shows that they have the toughness and power to handle different game conditions.

Date Results July 25, 2024 Padres 12-3 Nationals Jul 24, 2024 Padres 4-0 Nationals Jun 27, 2024 Padres 8-5 Nationals Jun 26, 2024 Padres 9-7 Nationals Jun 25, 2024 Padres 7-6 Nationals

