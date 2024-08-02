How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals are set to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at the Nationals' home ground.

Currently, the Nationals are fourth in the NL East with a record of 23-27 at home and 49-60 overall. Whereas the Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a better overall record of 61-47 and an encouraging road record of 30-26.

The Brewers score 4.71 runs per game, which is 10th in MLB, while the Nationals score 4.24 runs per game, which is 18th.

Milwaukee's batting average is .254, which is sixth best, while Washington's is .241, which is sixteenth best.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Apple TV+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The epic MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers is set to take place on August 02, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers team news

Washington Nationals team news

Teammate C.J. Abrams has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He is ranked 58th in RBIs and 62nd in home runs among major league batters. Abrams has hit safely in three straight games, but in his last five games, he's just hit .190 and has 2 doubles and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia has a .276 batting average and is at the top of the list. Garcia is ranked 112th in MLB for home runs and 61st for RBIs.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers team news

William Contreras is the Brewers' greatest hitter this season. He has a .281 batting average, 11 home runs, and 57 RBIs, which is the most on the team. In Major League Baseball, Contreras has the 23rd-best hitting average, the 26th-best on-base percentage, and the 68th-best slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is additionally strong; he has 71 RBIs, which is the most on the team. Adames is ranked 14th in RBIs and 42nd in home runs in the major leagues.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Megill RHP Back issue Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Jake Irvin Frankie Montas

Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers' upcoming game promises to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The teams each received their wins, with each getting two. On July 14, 2024, the Brewers won a game 9-3. On the same day, the Nationals fought hard and won 6–5, showing that they could keep up with the Brewers. Washington also won 5-2 on July 13, 2024, and 2-1 on September 17, 2023, showing that they can bring home wins in close games. On the other hand, the Brewers have displayed how strong their offense is, most notably with a 9–5 victory on September 17, 2023. Based on these latest results, both teams are proving they can win. This makes the next game very unclear and possibly exciting.

Date Results Jul 14, 2024 Brewers 9-3 Nationals Jul 14, 2024 Nationals 6-5 Brewers Jul 13, 2024 Nationals 5-2 Brewers Sep 17, 2023 Nationals 2-1 Brewers Sep 17, 2023 Brewers 9-5 Nationals

