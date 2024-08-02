The Washington Nationals are set to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB action on August 02, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at the Nationals' home ground.
Currently, the Nationals are fourth in the NL East with a record of 23-27 at home and 49-60 overall. Whereas the Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a better overall record of 61-47 and an encouraging road record of 30-26.
The Brewers score 4.71 runs per game, which is 10th in MLB, while the Nationals score 4.24 runs per game, which is 18th.
Milwaukee's batting average is .254, which is sixth best, while Washington's is .241, which is sixteenth best.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Apple TV+
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The epic MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers is set to take place on August 02, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington D.C.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers team news
Washington Nationals team news
Teammate C.J. Abrams has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He is ranked 58th in RBIs and 62nd in home runs among major league batters. Abrams has hit safely in three straight games, but in his last five games, he's just hit .190 and has 2 doubles and two RBIs.
Luis Garcia has a .276 batting average and is at the top of the list. Garcia is ranked 112th in MLB for home runs and 61st for RBIs.
Washington Nationals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Flexor muscle strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers team news
William Contreras is the Brewers' greatest hitter this season. He has a .281 batting average, 11 home runs, and 57 RBIs, which is the most on the team. In Major League Baseball, Contreras has the 23rd-best hitting average, the 26th-best on-base percentage, and the 68th-best slugging percentage.
Willy Adames is additionally strong; he has 71 RBIs, which is the most on the team. Adames is ranked 14th in RBIs and 42nd in home runs in the major leagues.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Megill
|RHP
|Back issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Jake Irvin
|Frankie Montas
Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers' upcoming game promises to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The teams each received their wins, with each getting two. On July 14, 2024, the Brewers won a game 9-3. On the same day, the Nationals fought hard and won 6–5, showing that they could keep up with the Brewers. Washington also won 5-2 on July 13, 2024, and 2-1 on September 17, 2023, showing that they can bring home wins in close games. On the other hand, the Brewers have displayed how strong their offense is, most notably with a 9–5 victory on September 17, 2023. Based on these latest results, both teams are proving they can win. This makes the next game very unclear and possibly exciting.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 14, 2024
|Brewers 9-3 Nationals
|Jul 14, 2024
|Nationals 6-5 Brewers
|Jul 13, 2024
|Nationals 5-2 Brewers
|Sep 17, 2023
|Nationals 2-1 Brewers
|Sep 17, 2023
|Brewers 9-5 Nationals