How to watch today's Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two Western Conference squads are eager to gather momentum as they meet at Bridgestone Arena in Music City. The Edmonton Oilers (1-3-0) hit the road to face off against the Nashville Predators (0-3-0) on Thursday night.

The Oilers are coming off a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory over Philadelphia at home on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Nashville had a tougher outing, suffering a 7-3 loss to Seattle on their own ice in their last matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, TN

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNW, BSSO

Streaming service: NHL PowerPlay on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live commentary of Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Nashville Predators team news & key players

The Nashville Predators suffered a 7-3 defeat against the Seattle Kraken in their last game. After trailing 2-0 early on, they managed to equalize at 3-3 late in the second period, but ultimately fell apart in the third, conceding four unanswered goals. Nashville was outshot 35-33, won 58.7% of face-offs, and went 0-for-2 on the power play. Strikes for the Predators arrived from Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, and Brady Skjei, while Juuse Saros stopped 28 of 34 shots faced in the loss.

The Predators also faced setbacks against Detroit (3-0) and Dallas (4-3) in their first two games. So far this season, they have scored an average of 2.00 goals per game and allowed 4.67 goals against. Their power play conversion stands at 9.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 87.5%. Filip Forsberg leads the team with one goal, two assists, and 15 shots on goal, while Saros has started the season with an 0-2-0 record, a 4.20 goals-against average, and an .855 save percentage.

Edmonton Oilers team news & key players

The Edmonton Oilers edged out the Philadelphia Flyers with a 4-3 overtime victory in their most recent outing. After falling behind 2-0 and then 3-2, the Oilers demonstrated their resilience by battling back to force overtime, where they secured the win shortly after the extra period began. Edmonton outshot Philadelphia 31-30, dominated the face-off circle with a 59.1% success rate, but struggled on the power play, going 0-for-4. Goals came from Connor Brown, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, and Evan Bouchard, while Stuart Skinner made 27 saves on 30 shots in the triumph.

The Oilers had started the season with three consecutive losses against Winnipeg, Chicago, and Calgary. They have averaged 1.75 goals per game while allowing 4.50 goals against, with a power play success rate of 11.1% and a penalty kill rate of 56.3% so far this season. Connor McDavid has been the standout player for Edmonton, notching four assists and registering 10 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Skinner holds a record of 1-2-0, with a goals-against average of 5.40 and a save percentage of .845.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 28/01/24 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Nashville Predators NHL 05/11/23 Edmonton Oilers 2-5 Nashville Predators NHL 18/10/23 Nashville Predators 1-6 Edmonton Oilers NHL 20/12/22 Nashville Predators 4-3 Edmonton Oilers NHL 14/12/22 Nashville Predators 3-6 Edmonton Oilers NHL

