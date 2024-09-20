How to watch and listen to Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As Week 4 of the 2024 college football season continues, one of the standout matchups will unfold at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon. The seventh-ranked Missouri Tigers (3-0) are set to welcome the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) for a Southeastern Conference showdown.

The Tigers are seeking their fifth consecutive win against the Commodores. In their last meeting, Missouri triumphed over Vanderbilt 38-21 on the road. The hosts narrowly defeated the No. 24 Boston College 27-21 in Week 3. This win marked their seventh straight victory going back to last season.

The Vanderbilt Commodores dropped to 2-1 after suffering a 36-32 loss to Georgia State in Week 3. Following a 34-27 overtime victory over Virginia Tech in the season opener and a 55-0 thrashing of Alcorn State in Week 2, Vanderbilt came up short at Center Park Stadium in Atlanta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores CFB game, plus plenty more.

Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri Tigers will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 961 (NE), 191 (CAR) | Away: 970 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores team news & key players

Missouri Tigers team news

Senior quarterback Brady Cook connected on 21 of his 30 throws, racking up 264 yards and a touchdown. He also found the end zone with his legs. Senior running back Nate Noel carried the ball 22 times for 121 yards, while junior wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in six receptions for 117 yards and a score.

Theo Wease has been the team's top receiver this season, snagging 21 passes for 232 yards, averaging 77.3 yards per game. Khalil Jacobs leads the defense with 2.0 sacks, adding 2.0 tackles for loss and five total tackles. Dreyden Norwood holds the team-high for interceptions with one, alongside four tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and a defended pass.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Senior quarterback Diego Pavia, a transfer from New Mexico State, is spearheading the Commodores’ offense this season. Over the first three games, he’s passed for 543 yards and four touchdowns while also running the ball 54 times for 195 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Sedrick Alexander has accumulated 204 total yards and four touchdowns to date.

Eli Stowers tops his team with 163 receiving yards, grabbing 12 catches and scoring one touchdown. Linus Zunk leads the defense with 2.0 sacks, alongside 3.0 tackles for loss and five total tackles. CJ Taylor has a team-high one interception, adding 12 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and a defended pass to his stat line.

More college football news and coverage