How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and West Brom will clash in a Championship encounter at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

However, both sides will be looking to overcome a rough patch. Following FA Cup exits in their respective campaigns, Michael Carrick's Boro last faced a 2-1 league loss at Portsmouth, while the Baggies played out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last weekend.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Middlesbrough vs West Brom kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Solomon Brynn, Alex Bangura, Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Howson and Tommy Conway are all ruled out for the tie.

Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, George Edmundson and Neto Borges could shield goalkeeper Tom Glover against the Albion.

The midfield pivot is likely to be led by Daniel Barlaser and Hayden Hackney, with Ben Doak, Finn Azaz, Delano Burgzorg and Emmanuel Latte Lath likely to be involved in the final third.

West Brom team news

Baggies head coach Tony Mowbray will not be able to call upon the services of Daryl Dike and Josh Maja until next month. So Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant could continue as the forward pair once again.

And with centre-back Semi Ajayi sidelined with a leg injury, Mason Holgate and Torbjorn Heggem are expected to provide cover to goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

