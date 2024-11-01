This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch and listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan State vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) head to Spartan Stadium to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Michigan State Spartans vs the Indiana Hoosiers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and kick-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will take on Indiana Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

DateSaturday, November 2, 2024
Kick-off Time3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT
VenueSpartan Stadium
LocationEast Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: NBC

  • Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers

Audio Stream: Away: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Home: 383 (CAR), 973 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers team news & key players

Michigan State Spartans team news

The Michigan State Spartans are led by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, a high-profile transfer from Oregon State who’s continuing to find his rhythm in East Lansing. In the receiving corps, Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr. have combined for an impressive 893 yards and four touchdowns, with Jack Velling adding 27 catches. Defensively, Jordan Turner leads with 48 tackles, Khris Bogle has tallied three sacks, and Charles Brantley boasts three interceptions.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

On the Indiana side, senior running back Justice Ellison powered his way to his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, racking up 123 yards and his ninth touchdown. Veteran quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a former MAC Player of the Year from Ohio University, has been impressive in his sixth season, and Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti is hopeful he'll be ready to start. Sophomore QB2 Tayven Jackson stepped up against Washington, completing 11 of 19 passes for one touchdown and an interception, while also adding a rushing score.

