How to watch and listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0) head to Spartan Stadium to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and kick-off time
The Michigan State Spartans will take on Indiana Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.
|Date
|Saturday, November 2, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Spartan Stadium
|Location
|East Lansing, Michigan
How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online
TV Channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Peacock
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers
Audio Stream: Away: 197 (CAR), 959 (NE) | Home: 383 (CAR), 973 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers team news & key players
Michigan State Spartans team news
The Michigan State Spartans are led by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, a high-profile transfer from Oregon State who’s continuing to find his rhythm in East Lansing. In the receiving corps, Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr. have combined for an impressive 893 yards and four touchdowns, with Jack Velling adding 27 catches. Defensively, Jordan Turner leads with 48 tackles, Khris Bogle has tallied three sacks, and Charles Brantley boasts three interceptions.
Indiana Hoosiers team news
On the Indiana side, senior running back Justice Ellison powered his way to his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, racking up 123 yards and his ninth touchdown. Veteran quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a former MAC Player of the Year from Ohio University, has been impressive in his sixth season, and Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti is hopeful he'll be ready to start. Sophomore QB2 Tayven Jackson stepped up against Washington, completing 11 of 19 passes for one touchdown and an interception, while also adding a rushing score.
