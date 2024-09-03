Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals to start a thrilling MLB action on September 03, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Marlins' home ground.

The Miami Marlins are 51-86. They are in the fifth spot in the NL East with a 25-44 home record and only score 3.80 runs per game, which is 29th in the league.

The Washington Nationals have an overall performance of 61-76. The Nationals score a little more than the other teams, 4.20 runs per game, which ranks them 22nd and puts them in the fourth spot in the NL East. They have a 29-39 performance on the road.

With batting averages of .241 and .245, the Marlins and Nationals are about even, but Washington's higher run scoring could make the difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSFL, MASN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will battle with the Washington Nationals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 03, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date September 03, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals team news

Miami Marlins team news

Jake Burger has hit 25 home runs, experienced a batting average of .247, and drove in 59 runs for his team.

Ryan Weathers has a 3.55 earned run average and a 3-5 record as a pitcher, proving that he can keep games close.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Vidal Bruján INF Shoulder injury Out, 10-Day IL Xavier Edwards INF Back injury Out, 10-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams has hit .244 with eighteen home runs and 62 RBIs, which makes him an important part of the rotation.

Luis Garcia Jr. has done well, hitting .290 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Derek Law has been great as a pitcher, with a 2.85 earned run average and a 7-2 record.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alex Call OF Leg injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Strain on the right flexor muscle Out, 15-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September Max Meyer Patrick Corbin

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Washington Nationals have regularly done better than the Miami Marlins, winning all five previous meetings. The Nationals beat the Marlins by results of 8-1, 7-2, 12-9, 4-0, along with 3-1, showing that they were clearly better on offense and defense. Based on recent events, the Nationals seem to have an intuitive and technical edge, which suggests they may keep up their good performance. Since the Nationals score more runs than the Miami Marlins on average and have a history of high-scoring competitions against them, they should be able to use their offensive ability and recent achievements to get another win.

Date Results Jun 16, 2024 Nationals 3-1 Marlins Jun 16, 2024 Nationals 4-0 Marlins Jun 15, 2024 Nationals 8-1 Marlins Apr 30, 2024 Nationals 7-2 Marlins Apr 28, 2024 Nationals 12-9 Marlins

