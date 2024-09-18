This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Francisco Lindor New York MetsGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The highly anticipated MLB game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.

The Phillies, with their average of 4.85 runs per game, are fifth in the league. The Mets are seventh, just behind them, with 4.77 runs per game.

The Phillies have a better hitting average than the Mets, with a .258 mark (4th in MLB) as opposed to a .248 mark (11th). Furthermore, a small edge goes to the Phillies with an on-base percentage of .327 (5th), while the Mets' is .320 (8th). Both teams are good at getting on base.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in an epic MLB action on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at Citi Field, in Flushing, New York.

DateSeptember 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationFlushing, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

New York Mets team news

Pete Alonso has hit 33 home runs, averaged .246, and drove in 86 RBIs.

The Mets' lineup is balanced by Francisco Lindor's .271 average, and a .342 on-base percentage, with a .494 slugging.

José Buttó's 2.64 ERA and 7-3 record have contributed to the Mets' pitching staff.

New York Mets injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jeff McNeilINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Paul BlackburnRHPRight hand contusionOut, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber has hit 35 home runs and a .251 average with 97 RBIs for the Phillies.

Trea Turner provides an all-around offense with a .299 batting average, and a .344 on-base percentage, including a .467 slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper's 149 hits, twenty-nine home runs, and .289 batting average make him vital to Philadelphia's lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Austin HaysOFKidney infectionOut, 10-Day IL
Edmundo SosaINFBack injuryOut, 10-Day IL

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

DateNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies
September 19, 2024Luis SeverinoTaijuan Walker

New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

Based on the five previous games between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, the entire series has been very close, with each team showing what they're good at. The Phillies have a slight 3-2 edge, which includes two consecutive victories on September 15th, 2024, with results of 2-1 and 6-4. This shows that they can win both close games with few runs and games with a lot of runs. For their part, the Mets showed how good they could be offensively with an 11-3 win on September 14, 2024, along with a close 6-5 win in June, showing that they can have big games. Because of their recent wins, both teams may have good pitchers in this game, but the Phillies could be in a better mood after their recent wins.

DateResults
Sep 15, 2024Phillies 2-1 Mets
Sep 15, 2024Phillies 6-4 Mets
Sep 14, 2024Mets 11-3 Phillies
Jun 09, 2024Mets 6-5 Phillies
Jun 08, 2024Phillies 7-2 Mets

