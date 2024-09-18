The highly anticipated MLB game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.
The Phillies, with their average of 4.85 runs per game, are fifth in the league. The Mets are seventh, just behind them, with 4.77 runs per game.
The Phillies have a better hitting average than the Mets, with a .258 mark (4th in MLB) as opposed to a .248 mark (11th). Furthermore, a small edge goes to the Phillies with an on-base percentage of .327 (5th), while the Mets' is .320 (8th). Both teams are good at getting on base.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: FOX
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time
The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in an epic MLB action on September 19, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, at Citi Field, in Flushing, New York.
|Date
|September 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Citi Field
|Location
|Flushing, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
New York Mets team news
Pete Alonso has hit 33 home runs, averaged .246, and drove in 86 RBIs.
The Mets' lineup is balanced by Francisco Lindor's .271 average, and a .342 on-base percentage, with a .494 slugging.
José Buttó's 2.64 ERA and 7-3 record have contributed to the Mets' pitching staff.
New York Mets injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jeff McNeil
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Paul Blackburn
|RHP
|Right hand contusion
|Out, 15-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber has hit 35 home runs and a .251 average with 97 RBIs for the Phillies.
Trea Turner provides an all-around offense with a .299 batting average, and a .344 on-base percentage, including a .467 slugging percentage.
Bryce Harper's 149 hits, twenty-nine home runs, and .289 batting average make him vital to Philadelphia's lineup.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Kidney infection
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Edmundo Sosa
|INF
|Back injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|New York Mets
|Philadelphia Phillies
|September 19, 2024
|Luis Severino
|Taijuan Walker
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
Based on the five previous games between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, the entire series has been very close, with each team showing what they're good at. The Phillies have a slight 3-2 edge, which includes two consecutive victories on September 15th, 2024, with results of 2-1 and 6-4. This shows that they can win both close games with few runs and games with a lot of runs. For their part, the Mets showed how good they could be offensively with an 11-3 win on September 14, 2024, along with a close 6-5 win in June, showing that they can have big games. Because of their recent wins, both teams may have good pitchers in this game, but the Phillies could be in a better mood after their recent wins.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 15, 2024
|Phillies 2-1 Mets
|Sep 15, 2024
|Phillies 6-4 Mets
|Sep 14, 2024
|Mets 11-3 Phillies
|Jun 09, 2024
|Mets 6-5 Phillies
|Jun 08, 2024
|Phillies 7-2 Mets