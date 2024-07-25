The Miami Marlins are ready to clash with the Baltimore Orioles in the high-voltage MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT.
The Marlins are 21st within the league with a hitting average of .235, while the Orioles are 7th with a much better average of .253.
The Marlins have a poor on-base percentage (.287), which ranks them 29th, whereas the Orioles have an impressive one (.314), which positions them 11th.
The biggest difference is in slugging percentage. The Marlins' .357 is one of the lowest in the league (29th), and the Orioles' .452 is the best in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.
|Date
|July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT
|Venue
|LoanDepot Park
|Location
|Miami, Florida
Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles team news
Miami Marlins team news
Bryan De La Cruz's batting average is .239, but he has shown his hitting ability with 17 home runs with 45 RBIs.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has proven a little more steady at the plate, hitting .251, driving in 47 runs, and getting 94 hits for the Marlins.
Miami Marlins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Dane Myers
|OF
|Left ankle fracture
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Braxton Garrett
|LHP
|Flexor strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Ryan Weathers
|LHP
|Finger
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Josh Simpson
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Eury Pérez
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Baltimore Orioles team news
With a .287 batting average, 113 hits, in addition to 28 home runs, Gunnar Henderson has been one of the best players.
Anthony Santander adds to this using 66 runs scored, as well as 27 home runs, along with a .242 hitting average, which makes the Orioles' offense much stronger.
Baltimore Orioles injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Albert Suarez
|SP
|Shin contusion
|Day-to-Day
|Danny Coulombe
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|John Means
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Félix Bautista
|RHP
|UCL injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Kyle Bradish
|RHP
|UCL Sprain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 25, 2024
|Roddery Munoz
|Corbin Burnes
Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
After five previous meetings, the Marlins and the Orioles appear to be pretty closely matched. The Marlins won both of their most recent games on July 25, 2024, and o July 24, 2024, by scores of 6-3. But in July 2023, the Orioles were on top. They won three straight games: July 16 (6-5), July 16 (5-4), and July 15 (5-2). Based on this trend, it looks like the Marlins are currently finding ways to secure wins, whereas the Orioles have shown they can win close games.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 25, 2024
|Marlins 6-3 Orioles
|Jul 24, 2024
|Marlins 6-3 Orioles
|Jul 16, 2023
|Orioles 5-4 Marlins
|Jul 16 203
|Orioles 6-5 Marlins
|Jul 15, 2023
|Orioles 5-2 Marlins