How to watch and listen to today’s Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins are ready to clash with the Baltimore Orioles in the high-voltage MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT.

The Marlins are 21st within the league with a hitting average of .235, while the Orioles are 7th with a much better average of .253.

The Marlins have a poor on-base percentage (.287), which ranks them 29th, whereas the Orioles have an impressive one (.314), which positions them 11th.

The biggest difference is in slugging percentage. The Marlins' .357 is one of the lowest in the league (29th), and the Orioles' .452 is the best in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

DateJuly 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT
VenueLoanDepot Park
LocationMiami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Miami Marlins team news

Bryan De La Cruz's batting average is .239, but he has shown his hitting ability with 17 home runs with 45 RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has proven a little more steady at the plate, hitting .251, driving in 47 runs, and getting 94 hits for the Marlins.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Dane MyersOFLeft ankle fractureOut, 10-Day IL
Braxton GarrettLHPFlexor strainOut, 15-Day IL
Ryan WeathersLHPFingerOut, 15-Day IL
Josh SimpsonLHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
Eury PérezRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

With a .287 batting average, 113 hits, in addition to 28 home runs, Gunnar Henderson has been one of the best players.

Anthony Santander adds to this using 66 runs scored, as well as 27 home runs, along with a .242 hitting average, which makes the Orioles' offense much stronger.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Albert SuarezSPShin contusionDay-to-Day
Danny CoulombeLHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
John MeansLHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
Félix BautistaRHPUCL injuryOut, 60-Day IL
Kyle BradishRHPUCL SprainOut, 60-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 25, 2024Roddery MunozCorbin Burnes

Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

After five previous meetings, the Marlins and the Orioles appear to be pretty closely matched. The Marlins won both of their most recent games on July 25, 2024, and o July 24, 2024, by scores of 6-3. But in July 2023, the Orioles were on top. They won three straight games: July 16 (6-5), July 16 (5-4), and July 15 (5-2). Based on this trend, it looks like the Marlins are currently finding ways to secure wins, whereas the Orioles have shown they can win close games.

DateResults
Jul 25, 2024Marlins 6-3 Orioles
Jul 24, 2024Marlins 6-3 Orioles
Jul 16, 2023Orioles 5-4 Marlins
Jul 16 203Orioles 6-5 Marlins
Jul 15, 2023Orioles 5-2 Marlins

