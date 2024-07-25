How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins are ready to clash with the Baltimore Orioles in the high-voltage MLB action on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT.

The Marlins are 21st within the league with a hitting average of .235, while the Orioles are 7th with a much better average of .253.

The Marlins have a poor on-base percentage (.287), which ranks them 29th, whereas the Orioles have an impressive one (.314), which positions them 11th.

The biggest difference is in slugging percentage. The Marlins' .357 is one of the lowest in the league (29th), and the Orioles' .452 is the best in the league.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles team news

Miami Marlins team news

Bryan De La Cruz's batting average is .239, but he has shown his hitting ability with 17 home runs with 45 RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has proven a little more steady at the plate, hitting .251, driving in 47 runs, and getting 94 hits for the Marlins.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Dane Myers OF Left ankle fracture Out, 10-Day IL Braxton Garrett LHP Flexor strain Out, 15-Day IL Ryan Weathers LHP Finger Out, 15-Day IL Josh Simpson LHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL Eury Pérez RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Baltimore Orioles team news

With a .287 batting average, 113 hits, in addition to 28 home runs, Gunnar Henderson has been one of the best players.

Anthony Santander adds to this using 66 runs scored, as well as 27 home runs, along with a .242 hitting average, which makes the Orioles' offense much stronger.

Baltimore Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Albert Suarez SP Shin contusion Day-to-Day Danny Coulombe LHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL John Means LHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL Félix Bautista RHP UCL injury Out, 60-Day IL Kyle Bradish RHP UCL Sprain Out, 60-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 25, 2024 Roddery Munoz Corbin Burnes

Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

After five previous meetings, the Marlins and the Orioles appear to be pretty closely matched. The Marlins won both of their most recent games on July 25, 2024, and o July 24, 2024, by scores of 6-3. But in July 2023, the Orioles were on top. They won three straight games: July 16 (6-5), July 16 (5-4), and July 15 (5-2). Based on this trend, it looks like the Marlins are currently finding ways to secure wins, whereas the Orioles have shown they can win close games.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Marlins 6-3 Orioles Jul 24, 2024 Marlins 6-3 Orioles Jul 16, 2023 Orioles 5-4 Marlins Jul 16 203 Orioles 6-5 Marlins Jul 15, 2023 Orioles 5-2 Marlins

