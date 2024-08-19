Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Marlins are ready to clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a thrilling MLB series on August 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at the Marlins' home turf.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a strong 69-56 overall record and a reasonable 32-30 away record, present a formidable challenge to the Miami Marlins, who have a total record of 46-78 and a difficult 24-39 home record

.With just 3.68 runs per game, the Marlins are ranked 29th in the league, which shows their offense is poor. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are in first place in the league with 5.25 runs per game, which is a real accomplishment.

The difference in hitting averages also shows how bad the Marlins are doing: their .237 average lands them in 21st place in the league, while the Diamondbacks' .260 average places them in third place.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSFL, ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB battle between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks will happen on August 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Miami Marlins team news

Jake Burger has a team-leading .251 batting average with 24 home runs along with 55 RBIs. His RBIs are 72nd and his home runs are 21st in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez hits .237 including 18 doubles, a triple, fifteen home runs, with 25 walks. Sanchez is 89th in league home homers and 105th in RBIs.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Dane Myers OF Left ankle fracture Out, 10-Day IL Anthony Bender RHP Undisclosed injury Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte leads the team with a .298 hitting average, 30 home runs, along with 81 RBIs. His power ranks sixth in major home homers and 13th in RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .221 with sixteen doubles, eleven triples, thirteen home runs, with 53 walks. Carroll ranks 112th in MLB home homers and 94th in RBIs this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Gabriel Moreno C Strained left abductor issue Out, 10-Day IL Christian Walker INF Strained left oblique issue Out, 10-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 TBC Brandon Pfaadt

Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins have defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks four of the last five times they have faced off, according to their past five head-to-head record. The Marlins have kept the Diamondbacks from scoring a lot of runs. Their most recent wins, a 3-0 shutout as well as a 3-1 win in May 2024, were both due to strong pitching. Even though the Diamondbacks have had a better season overall, their current challenges against the Marlins show that this game might be tighter than most people think. The Marlins may be able to fight even against a group with a stronger lineup because they have been able to slow down the Diamondbacks' offense in the past.

Date Results May 27, 2024 Marlins 3-1 Diamondbacks May 26, 2024 Diamondbacks 3-2 Marlins May 25, 2024 Marlins 3-0 Diamondbacks May 11, 2023 Marlins 5-4 Diamondbacks May 10, 2023 Marlins 6-2 Diamondbacks

