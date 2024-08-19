The Miami Marlins are ready to clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a thrilling MLB series on August 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at the Marlins' home turf.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a strong 69-56 overall record and a reasonable 32-30 away record, present a formidable challenge to the Miami Marlins, who have a total record of 46-78 and a difficult 24-39 home record
.With just 3.68 runs per game, the Marlins are ranked 29th in the league, which shows their offense is poor. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are in first place in the league with 5.25 runs per game, which is a real accomplishment.
The difference in hitting averages also shows how bad the Marlins are doing: their .237 average lands them in 21st place in the league, while the Diamondbacks' .260 average places them in third place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSFL, ARID
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The high-voltage MLB battle between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks will happen on August 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|LoanDepot Park
|Location
|Miami, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Miami Marlins team news
Jake Burger has a team-leading .251 batting average with 24 home runs along with 55 RBIs. His RBIs are 72nd and his home runs are 21st in the majors.
Jesus Sanchez hits .237 including 18 doubles, a triple, fifteen home runs, with 25 walks. Sanchez is 89th in league home homers and 105th in RBIs.
Miami Marlins injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Dane Myers
|OF
|Left ankle fracture
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Anthony Bender
|RHP
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte leads the team with a .298 hitting average, 30 home runs, along with 81 RBIs. His power ranks sixth in major home homers and 13th in RBIs.
Corbin Carroll is hitting .221 with sixteen doubles, eleven triples, thirteen home runs, with 53 walks. Carroll ranks 112th in MLB home homers and 94th in RBIs this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|Strained left abductor issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Christian Walker
|INF
|Strained left oblique issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|TBC
|Brandon Pfaadt
Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
The Miami Marlins have defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks four of the last five times they have faced off, according to their past five head-to-head record. The Marlins have kept the Diamondbacks from scoring a lot of runs. Their most recent wins, a 3-0 shutout as well as a 3-1 win in May 2024, were both due to strong pitching. Even though the Diamondbacks have had a better season overall, their current challenges against the Marlins show that this game might be tighter than most people think. The Marlins may be able to fight even against a group with a stronger lineup because they have been able to slow down the Diamondbacks' offense in the past.
|Date
|Results
|May 27, 2024
|Marlins 3-1 Diamondbacks
|May 26, 2024
|Diamondbacks 3-2 Marlins
|May 25, 2024
|Marlins 3-0 Diamondbacks
|May 11, 2023
|Marlins 5-4 Diamondbacks
|May 10, 2023
|Marlins 6-2 Diamondbacks